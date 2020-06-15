Scott Mackiewicz, second from left, of Lake High School will be attending the University of Toledo to play baseball next year. Mackiewicz was a two time first team all NBC performer at shortstop and was a member of the senior all academic team. Mackiewicz intends to major in business while at Toledo.
