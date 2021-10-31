YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Bowling Green men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the 2021 Mid-American Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday with the Falcon women taking home a fourth-place team score and the men’s team placing eighth. Seniors Katerina Shuble and Sydney Niekamp placed 10th and 11th overall, taking home second team All-MAC honors.
The men’s 8k event featured 70 athletes from the eight men’s MAC teams. The Falcons tallied 195 points en route to an eighth place team score in the event. Eastern Michigan took home their third straight MAC title with 30 points. Toledo placed second with 68 points, and Miami earned 87 points to round out the top three. Ohio (101), Buffalo (146), Kent State (155), and Central Michigan (164) took spots four through seven in the event.
Cesar Arellano finished first for the Falcons and 23rd overall, posting a time of 25:23.2. The senior recorded his best MAC Championship time to date, surpassing his 2020 time of 25:24.3 by just over a second.
AJ Haffa notched a 44th place finish for the Falcons, crossing the finish line at 26:17.4. He finished just one spot ahead of Liam Seiple, who recorded a personal best with a time of 26:21.6. Seiple finished 45th overall and third for Bowling Green.
Joseph Johnson III finished fourth for the Falcons and 48th overall, finishing the race in 26:31.5. Johnson’s time marked a season high, eclipsing his time of 26:37.6.
Charlie Nowinski rounded out the top five Falcon finishers, placing 53rd overall with a time of 26:50.6. The freshman earned a new personal best in the 8k in his first MAC Championship race.
The women’s 6K race saw 106 athletes competing from the 12 women’s MAC teams. The Falcons earned a fourth-place team score, tallying 136 points. Toledo took home their first title since 2014, notching 32 points. Miami took second with 61 points, and Akron earned 92 points to take third place. Ohio (155), Central Michigan (166), Ball State (195), Kent State (220), Eastern Michigan (227), Buffalo (245), Western Michigan (269), and Northern Illinois (282) took places five through 12 in the 6k.
Katerina Shuble and Sydney Niekamp finished 10th and 11th overall, earning second-team All-MAC honors. Shuble crossed the finish line at 21:14.6. Niekamp’s time of 21:21.2 marks her career best in the 6k, passing her time of 21:22.9 from the Paul Short Run on Oct. 1.
Kailee Perry placed third for the Falcons and 30th overall, posting a time of 22:04.3. The time is her best of the season.
Elise Johnson placed 36th overall, crossing the finish line at 22:22.0. The time comes within seven seconds of her personal best of 22:15.7.
Freshmen Emma Steingass and Raegan Burkey competed in their first collegiate meets as attached athletes, placing 50th and 64th overall.
The Falcons will travel to Evansville, Indiana, to compete in the Great Lakes Regional Championships on Friday.