PEMBERVILLE — Otsego junior Joseph Brewster ran without a shoe for a short while, but still won the Northern Buckeye Conference cross country race.
Brewster’s win helped propel the Knights to a team championship at Eastwood Saturday.
Brewster finished in 17:45 to beat second place Lake freshman Micah Balsmeyer (17:54) by nine seconds.
“Brewster got one of his shoes stepped on by one of our own runners right at the start, so in the first section there he was completely off his heels, and he fell a little further back,” Otsego coach Brandon Fitch said.
Brewster and his teammates also had to run through conditions only seen a few times this year.
“It was a little wet,” Fitch said. “We ran at Liberty Center a few weeks ago and it was just downpouring, so I think that got us ready for this one.
“We were really ready for any kind of weather. It was a little cooler than any race we’ve had this year, temperature wise.”
Not only did Brewster step up his run Saturday, but he has been doing it all season.
“Last year we Ashton Serrato, and he was our top runner and Brewster was about a minute behind him, so he had to step up this year with Ashton graduating and he had to lead the team,” Fitch said.
“He won both (NBC) jamborees this year and he was able to get one other race at the Genoa Invitational, but he ran great today. He had been stuck at a little over 18 for a while, and he got 17:45 today.”
In the team race, Otsego scored 22 points to defeat second place Genoa (78). Elmwood (83) was third followed by Lake (120), Rossford (121), Eastwood (138) Fostoria (182) and Woodmore (198).
The 56-point winning margin demonstrated Otsego’s depth, taking first, third, fourth, fifth, ninth, tenth and 11th.
“The kids ran really well today,” Fitch said. “We knew that we had to run our style of race, we knew that we had some of the top kids in the league, and we knew that other teams might try to go out a little fast and try to push the tempo a little bit early.
“So, in the first 800 most of our kids were sitting at around tenth place, which is not where we wanted to be,” Fitch continued.
“We knew that those other guys don’t normally go out that fast, but they went out real fast and we were able to chase them down throughout the race and get back to where we should be.”
Out of 77 runners, Otsego freshman Wesley Kellermeier (18:07) placed third, senior Brandon Serrato (18:14) was fourth and freshman Jack Seeger (18:20) finished fifth.
Otsego freshman Nathan Strahm (18;51) placed ninth, sophomore William Meyers (18:53) was tenth, senior Nicholas Seeger (19:09) 11th, sophomore Vance Weaver (19:14) 13th and freshman Ben Nusbaum (19:24) was 20th.
“Of our top five, three of them are freshman. We are a young team,” Fitch said.
“They made that jump really well this year and we are expecting good things out of them and hope to do well next week at districts at Findlay and hoping to get to regionals,” Fitch added.
Elmwood sophomore Jakob Zibbel (18:36) and junior Jacob Reinhart (18:49) took sixth and seventh.
Lake sophomore Connor McClellan (19:22) finished in 18th and Eastwood freshman Jesse Poiry (19:29) placed 21st.