It was clear from the start Friday that Bowling Green senior quarterback Kadin Shank had gotten bigger and stronger since his junior year and believed in what he can do on the gridiron.

Shank completed 9-of-15 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Bobcats to a season-opening 35-0 non-league victory over Lake at Bobcat Stadium.

