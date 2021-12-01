Bowling Green State University has three student-athletes on the 2021 Mid-American All-Conference team.
Linebacker Darren Anders, placekicker Nate Needham and tight end Christian Sims headline the BGSU selections by earning first-team honors. The All-MAC team and specialty award winners are voted on by the league's 12 head coaches.
Safety Jordan Anderson was named to the third team, while defensive lineman Karl Brooks, defensive back Devin Taylor and punter Matt Naranjo were named to the third team. It is the first career All-MAC honors for all seven Falcons.
Bowling Green has at least three first-team honorees for the first time since 2015 when the Falcons had five recognized. BGSU’s seven overall All-MAC selections are the most since the 2016 team also had seven honorees.
Anders (Jr., North Olmsted) leads the MAC with 124 tackles, which ranks tied for No. 7 in the nation. He is one of two players in the nation with 110 tackles, 3+ sacks (3.0), 1+ interceptions (1) and 1+ (1) fumbles recovered. He joins LSU’s Damone Clark on that list. Anders notched double-digit tackles in seven of BGSU’s 12 games with a season-best 14 in the opener at Tennessee.
Needham (Sr., Chesterton, Indiana) is No. 1 in the nation in field goal success rate (95%) after going 19-of-20. He connected on 92.3 percent (12-of-13) of field goals from 40+ yards, which is tops in the nation. Needham is one of five players in the nation that is perfect from 50+ yards with multiple attempts. He made a 50-yard field goal at Tennessee and connected on a career-long 52-yard field goal at Kent State. Needham is the first BGSU placekicker to earn first-team All-MAC honors since Derek Schorejs in 1995.
Sims (Jr., Norcross, Georgia) led the league’s tight ends with 41 receptions and 418 receiving yards. He was second among MAC tight ends with two receiving touchdowns. He added another touchdown on his first career rush, a four-yard score at NIU. Sims had his best game at Buffalo when he made five catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns, which included a career-long 81-yard receiving touchdown. Sims gives BGSU a first-team All-MAC tight end for the second year in a row. Quintin Morris earned the accolade in 2020.
Anderson (Jr., Detroit) made 57 tackles and was tied for No. 3 in the MAC with three interceptions. He is the first BGSU defensive back to earn second-team honors since P.J. Mahone in 2007.
Brooks (Jr., Lansing, Michigan) made 42 tackles, 12.5 TFLs and 7.5 sacks. His 7.5 sacks rank No. 5 in the MAC, while his 12.5 TFLs rank No. 4 in the league. He is the first BGSU defensive linemen to be named to any of the All-MAC teams since Bryan Thomas in 2014. Naranjo (Sr., Skokie, Illinois) led the league in punt yards (2,620) and was No. 5 in the league with a 41.59 punting average and No. 4 in the league with 20 punts inside the 20-yard line. Taylor (Sr., Lansing) was one of the top shutdown corners in the league. He arrived on campus a week before the first game after transferring from Virginia Tech. Taylor started all 12 games and made 43 tackles, two interceptions and broke up eight passes as opponents limited testing his side of the field.
Complete 2021 All-MAC Team
2021 MAC Specialty Award Winners
Coach of the Year: Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois
Offensive Player of the Year: Lew Nichols III, RB, Central Michigan
Defensive Player of the Year: Ali Fayad, DL, Western Michigan
Special Teams Player of the Year: Kalil Pimpleton, PR, Central Michigan
Freshman of the Year: Jay Ducker, RB, Northern Illinois
Vern Smith Leadership Award Winner: Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State
2021 All-MAC First Team Offense
Quarterback – Dustin Crum, Kent State
Offensive Lineman – Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan
Offensive Lineman – Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
Offensive Lineman – Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan
Offensive Lineman – Bryce Harris, Toledo
Offensive Lineman – Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan
Tight End – Christian Sims, Bowling Green
Wide Receiver – Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan
Wide Receiver – Dante Cephas, Kent State
Wide Receiver – Jack Sorenson, Miami
Wide Receiver – Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
Running Back – Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan
Running Back – Bryant Koback, Toledo
Placekicker – Nate Needham, Bowling Green
2021 All-MAC First Team Defense
Down Lineman – Troy Hairston, Central Michigan
Down Lineman – Kameron Butler, Miami
Down Lineman – Jamal Hines, Toledo
Down Lineman – Ali Fayad, Western Michigan
Linebacker – Darren Anders, Bowling Green
Linebacker – James Patterson, Buffalo
Linebacker – Troy Brown, Central Michigan
Linebacker – Ivan Pace Jr. Miami
Defensive Back – Bryce Cosby, Ball State
Defensive Back – Elvis Hines, Kent State
Defensive Back – C.J. Brown, Northern Illinois
Defensive Back – Sam Womack, Toledo
Defensive Back – Tycen Anderson, Toledo
Punter – Nathan Snyder, Ball State
2021 All-MAC First Team Specialists
Kickoff Return Specialist – Justin Hall, Ball State
Kickoff Return Specialist – Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan
2021 All-MAC Second Team Offense
Quarterback – Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan
Offensive Lineman – Curtis Blackwell, Ball State
Offensive Lineman – Jake Fuzak, Buffalo
Offensive Lineman – Bill Kuduk, Kent State
Offensive Lineman – Nolan Potter, Northern Illinois
Offensive Lineman – Brayden Patton, Northern Illinois
Tight End – Tristian Brank, Akron
Wide Receiver – Konata Mumpfield, Akron
Wide Receiver – Justin Hall, Ball State
Wide Receiver – Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan
Wide Receiver – Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois
Running Back – Marquez Cooper, Kent State
Running Back – Sean Tyler, Western Michigan
Placekicker – Chad Ryland, Eastern Michigan
2021 All-MAC Second Team Defense
Down Lineman – Daymond Williams, Buffalo
Down Lineman – Lonnie Phelps, Miami
Down Lineman – Desjuan Johnson, Toledo
Down Lineman – Ralph Holley, Western Michigan
Linebacker – Jaylin Thomas, Ball State
Linebacker – Matthew Salopek, Miami
Linebacker – Jonathan Jones, Toledo
Linebacker – Zaire Barnes, Western Michigan
Defensive Back – Jordan Anderson, Bowling Green
Defensive Back – Devonni Reed, Central Michigan
Defensive Back – Sterling Weatherford, Miami
Defensive Back – Dorian Jackson, Western Michigan
Punter – Jake Julien, Eastern Michigan
2021 All-MAC Second Team Specialists
Kickoff Return Specialist – Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois
Kickoff Return Specialist – Devin Maddox, Toledo
2021 All-MAC Third Team Offense
Quarterback – Brett Gabbert, Miami
Offensive Lineman – Jack Klenk, Buffalo
Offensive Lineman – Brian Dooley, Eastern Michigan
Offensive Lineman – Nathan Monnin, Kent State
Offensive Lineman – Logan Zschernitz, Northern Illinois
Offensive Lineman – Vitaliy Gurman, Toledo
Tight End – Thomas Odukoya, Eastern Michigan
Wide Receiver – Quian Williams, Buffalo
Wide Receiver – Dallas Dixon, Central Michigan
Wide Receiver – JaCorey Sullivan, Central Michigan
Wide Receiver – Mac Hippenhammer, Miami
Running Back – Dylan McDuffie, Buffalo
Running Back – Clint Ratkovich, Northern Illinois
Placekicker – Andrew Glass, Kent State
2021 All-MAC Third Team Defense
Down Lineman – Karl Brooks, Bowling Green
Down Lineman – Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
Down Lineman – Dominique Robinson, Miami
Down Lineman – James Ester, Northern Illinois
Linebacker – Lance Deveaux, Northern Illinois
Linebacker – Bryce Houston, Ohio
Linebacker – Dyontae Johnson, Toledo
Linebacker – Corvin Moment, Western Michigan
Defensive Back – Devin Taylor, Bowling Green
Defensive Back – Jordan Gandy, Northern Illinois
Defensive Back – Tariq Drake, Ohio
Defensive Back – Maxen Hook, Toledo
Punter – Matt Naranjo, Bowling Green
2021 All-MAC Third Team Specialists
Kickoff Return Specialist – Ron Cook, Buffalo
Kickoff Return Specialist – Marion Lukes, Central Michigan