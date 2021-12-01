BGSU football 2021

Bowling Green defensive players signal a safety after Ohio quarterback Armani Rogers (18) was tackled in the end zone by Bowling Green defensive lineman Blain Spires (9) and linebacker Darren Anders (23) during the fourth quarter of a final regular season game against Ohio University on November 26, 2021 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/BGSU

Bowling Green State University has three student-athletes on the 2021 Mid-American All-Conference team.

Linebacker Darren Anders, placekicker Nate Needham and tight end Christian Sims headline the BGSU selections by earning first-team honors. The All-MAC team and specialty award winners are voted on by the league's 12 head coaches.

Safety Jordan Anderson was named to the third team, while defensive lineman Karl Brooks, defensive back Devin Taylor and punter Matt Naranjo were named to the third team. It is the first career All-MAC honors for all seven Falcons.

Bowling Green has at least three first-team honorees for the first time since 2015 when the Falcons had five recognized. BGSU’s seven overall All-MAC selections are the most since the 2016 team also had seven honorees.

Anders (Jr., North Olmsted) leads the MAC with 124 tackles, which ranks tied for No. 7 in the nation. He is one of two players in the nation with 110 tackles, 3+ sacks (3.0), 1+ interceptions (1) and 1+ (1) fumbles recovered. He joins LSU’s Damone Clark on that list. Anders notched double-digit tackles in seven of BGSU’s 12 games with a season-best 14 in the opener at Tennessee.

Needham (Sr., Chesterton, Indiana) is No. 1 in the nation in field goal success rate (95%) after going 19-of-20. He connected on 92.3 percent (12-of-13) of field goals from 40+ yards, which is tops in the nation. Needham is one of five players in the nation that is perfect from 50+ yards with multiple attempts. He made a 50-yard field goal at Tennessee and connected on a career-long 52-yard field goal at Kent State. Needham is the first BGSU placekicker to earn first-team All-MAC honors since Derek Schorejs in 1995.

Sims (Jr., Norcross, Georgia) led the league’s tight ends with 41 receptions and 418 receiving yards. He was second among MAC tight ends with two receiving touchdowns. He added another touchdown on his first career rush, a four-yard score at NIU. Sims had his best game at Buffalo when he made five catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns, which included a career-long 81-yard receiving touchdown. Sims gives BGSU a first-team All-MAC tight end for the second year in a row. Quintin Morris earned the accolade in 2020.

Anderson (Jr., Detroit) made 57 tackles and was tied for No. 3 in the MAC with three interceptions. He is the first BGSU defensive back to earn second-team honors since P.J. Mahone in 2007.

Brooks (Jr., Lansing, Michigan) made 42 tackles, 12.5 TFLs and 7.5 sacks. His 7.5 sacks rank No. 5 in the MAC, while his 12.5 TFLs rank No. 4 in the league. He is the first BGSU defensive linemen to be named to any of the All-MAC teams since Bryan Thomas in 2014. Naranjo (Sr., Skokie, Illinois) led the league in punt yards (2,620) and was No. 5 in the league with a 41.59 punting average and No. 4 in the league with 20 punts inside the 20-yard line. Taylor (Sr., Lansing) was one of the top shutdown corners in the league. He arrived on campus a week before the first game after transferring from Virginia Tech. Taylor started all 12 games and made 43 tackles, two interceptions and broke up eight passes as opponents limited testing his side of the field.

Complete 2021 All-MAC Team

2021 MAC Specialty Award Winners

Coach of the Year: Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois

Offensive Player of the Year: Lew Nichols III, RB, Central Michigan

Defensive Player of the Year: Ali Fayad, DL, Western Michigan

Special Teams Player of the Year: Kalil Pimpleton, PR, Central Michigan

Freshman of the Year: Jay Ducker, RB, Northern Illinois

Vern Smith Leadership Award Winner: Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State

2021 All-MAC First Team Offense

Quarterback – Dustin Crum, Kent State

Offensive Lineman – Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan

Offensive Lineman – Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Offensive Lineman – Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

Offensive Lineman – Bryce Harris, Toledo

Offensive Lineman – Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan

Tight End – Christian Sims, Bowling Green

Wide Receiver – Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan

Wide Receiver – Dante Cephas, Kent State

Wide Receiver – Jack Sorenson, Miami

Wide Receiver – Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Running Back – Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan

Running Back – Bryant Koback, Toledo

Placekicker – Nate Needham, Bowling Green

2021 All-MAC First Team Defense

Down Lineman – Troy Hairston, Central Michigan

Down Lineman – Kameron Butler, Miami

Down Lineman – Jamal Hines, Toledo

Down Lineman – Ali Fayad, Western Michigan

Linebacker – Darren Anders, Bowling Green

Linebacker – James Patterson, Buffalo

Linebacker – Troy Brown, Central Michigan

Linebacker – Ivan Pace Jr. Miami

Defensive Back – Bryce Cosby, Ball State

Defensive Back – Elvis Hines, Kent State

Defensive Back – C.J. Brown, Northern Illinois

Defensive Back – Sam Womack, Toledo

Defensive Back – Tycen Anderson, Toledo

Punter – Nathan Snyder, Ball State

2021 All-MAC First Team Specialists

Kickoff Return Specialist – Justin Hall, Ball State

Kickoff Return Specialist – Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan

2021 All-MAC Second Team Offense

Quarterback – Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan

Offensive Lineman – Curtis Blackwell, Ball State

Offensive Lineman – Jake Fuzak, Buffalo

Offensive Lineman – Bill Kuduk, Kent State

Offensive Lineman – Nolan Potter, Northern Illinois

Offensive Lineman – Brayden Patton, Northern Illinois

Tight End – Tristian Brank, Akron

Wide Receiver – Konata Mumpfield, Akron

Wide Receiver – Justin Hall, Ball State

Wide Receiver – Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan

Wide Receiver – Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois

Running Back – Marquez Cooper, Kent State

Running Back – Sean Tyler, Western Michigan

Placekicker – Chad Ryland, Eastern Michigan

2021 All-MAC Second Team Defense

Down Lineman – Daymond Williams, Buffalo

Down Lineman – Lonnie Phelps, Miami

Down Lineman – Desjuan Johnson, Toledo

Down Lineman – Ralph Holley, Western Michigan

Linebacker – Jaylin Thomas, Ball State

Linebacker – Matthew Salopek, Miami

Linebacker – Jonathan Jones, Toledo

Linebacker – Zaire Barnes, Western Michigan

Defensive Back – Jordan Anderson, Bowling Green

Defensive Back – Devonni Reed, Central Michigan

Defensive Back – Sterling Weatherford, Miami

Defensive Back – Dorian Jackson, Western Michigan

Punter – Jake Julien, Eastern Michigan

2021 All-MAC Second Team Specialists

Kickoff Return Specialist – Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois

Kickoff Return Specialist – Devin Maddox, Toledo

2021 All-MAC Third Team Offense

Quarterback – Brett Gabbert, Miami

Offensive Lineman – Jack Klenk, Buffalo

Offensive Lineman – Brian Dooley, Eastern Michigan

Offensive Lineman – Nathan Monnin, Kent State

Offensive Lineman – Logan Zschernitz, Northern Illinois

Offensive Lineman – Vitaliy Gurman, Toledo

Tight End – Thomas Odukoya, Eastern Michigan

Wide Receiver – Quian Williams, Buffalo

Wide Receiver – Dallas Dixon, Central Michigan

Wide Receiver – JaCorey Sullivan, Central Michigan

Wide Receiver – Mac Hippenhammer, Miami

Running Back – Dylan McDuffie, Buffalo

Running Back – Clint Ratkovich, Northern Illinois

Placekicker – Andrew Glass, Kent State

2021 All-MAC Third Team Defense

Down Lineman – Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

Down Lineman – Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

Down Lineman – Dominique Robinson, Miami

Down Lineman – James Ester, Northern Illinois

Linebacker – Lance Deveaux, Northern Illinois

Linebacker – Bryce Houston, Ohio

Linebacker – Dyontae Johnson, Toledo

Linebacker – Corvin Moment, Western Michigan

Defensive Back – Devin Taylor, Bowling Green

Defensive Back – Jordan Gandy, Northern Illinois

Defensive Back – Tariq Drake, Ohio

Defensive Back – Maxen Hook, Toledo

Punter – Matt Naranjo, Bowling Green

2021 All-MAC Third Team Specialists

Kickoff Return Specialist – Ron Cook, Buffalo

Kickoff Return Specialist – Marion Lukes, Central Michigan

