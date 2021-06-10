CLEVELAND – Seven Bowling Green State University men’s soccer student-athletes have been named to the Academic All-Mid-American Conference Team.
BGSU’s list of honorees includes Abdi Faqi, Logan Kowalczyk, Jensen Lukacsko, Michael Montemurri, Kale Nichols, Spencer Straka and Chris Sullivan.
Sullivan was named to the team for the third consecutive year, while Lukacsko and Nichols made the academic all-conference squad for the second-straight season. Faqi, Kowalczyk, Montemurri and Straka all were named to the team in their first season of eligibility.
To be eligible for the Academic All-MAC honor, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s matches during the season.
BGSU won the MAC championship in 2020-21, and the Falcons ended the season ranked 30th in the final College Soccer News poll. BG captured the MAC’s regular-season championship outright for the first time since 1996 and just the second time since the MAC began sponsoring the sport in ‘93. The Falcons advanced to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 1997.
BGSU went 5-2-1 in conference play, including a 3-0-1 mark at Cochrane Stadium, and BG has an overall record of 25-14-4 in the last 43 matches, dating to late in the 2018 season.