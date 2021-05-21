Bowling Green State University will send seven competitors to the NCAA East Region Preliminary Round in seven events with an opportunity to qualify for the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field National Championships.
The regional will take place in Jacksonville, Florida, hosted by North Florida, May 26-29. The women will compete on May 27 and Saturday, May 29.
In each individual event, 48 competitors qualify for the East regional. Twenty-four teams qualify for the relay events. The top-12 finishers in each event will join the top 12 finishers from the West regional for a field of 24 at the national championships. The NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field National Championships will take place June 9-12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Zaresha Neal has qualified for the NCAA Regional meet in two events – the shot put and the discus. Savannah Nevels and Iyanna Ross will also compete in a pair of events, the 1600 relay as well as an individual spring. Nevels will run the 100 and Ross the 400.
Bowling Green will send a relay team to the regional meet for the first time in program history. The 1600 relay team won the MAC Championship both indoor and outdoor, shattering the outdoor school record in the process.
Kaila Butler is the top seeded Falcon at regionals, earning a No. 10 ranking in the hammer throw. Butler qualified for the NCAA National Championships two years ago and was named a second-team All-American.
Under 10th-year coach Lou Snelling, the Falcons have sent 32 representatives to the regionals in the past nine years. Student-athletes have equaled or better their seeds in 26 of those 32 appearances (81%). Over the course of his tenure, every student-athlete seeded in the top 19 at regionals has finished inside the top 12 and advanced to the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field National Championships.