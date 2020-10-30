Two Sentinel-Tribune sports contributors have earned awards and a scholarship for their work.
The College Media Association announced the results of the Film and Audio Festival via a virtual ceremony on Oct. 22 during the ACP/CMA Fall National College Media Convention.
Senior broadcast journalism student Chase Bachman of Whitehouse was awarded two national awards. Bachman won second place in the “Video Sports Package” category for his story “Angela Perry Leads the Falcons.” Bachman also won third place in the “Video News Package” category for his story “Ferry Service Adapting in Wake of Coronavirus.” Bachman is the news director of BG24 in Falcon Media.
The Toledo Press Club hosted a virtual ceremony on October 21 for its Touchstone Awards.
Bachman was awarded a Touchstone Award for the “Student Television” category.
Senior multiplatform journalism student Shayne Nissen of Clay Center was awarded the Bernard Judy Press Club Scholarship. The Press Club awards a scholarship each year to a University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University student. The criteria for the scholarship is a Toledo area student with media involvement and academic achievement. Nissen is the BG Falcon Media sports director.