Bowling Green State University seniors are taking it personally that the Falcons got blown out, 55-24, by Eastern Michigan on Senior Day at Doyt L. Perry Stadium Saturday.
Thirteen seniors, including seven graduate students, were honored in pregame ceremonies.
However, the celebration did not pick up postgame momentum because of a performance that led to the Falcons’ fourth straight Mid-American Conference loss.
The Falcons are 2-6 heading into a MAC contest at Buffalo (4-4 overall, 2-2 MAC) on Saturday.
“We all see the steps we’ve been taking throughout the season and for that to happen the way it did this past Saturday, obviously we are very frustrated with the situation we put ourselves in,” said senior offensive right tackle Jordan Murphy.
“So, we’re ready to make a change,” added the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Murphy. “It’s tough but at the same time football players, when you have a bad play, you’ve got to forget that play before the next play. The next play is more important than the last. That’s how we have to look at things.”
Senior Sy Dabney, a 6-0, 200-pound strong safety, added, “We try, as players, to have a quick memory. Obviously, we look at those mistakes that we had and try to keep a positive mindset, a positive attitude going into the next game.”
Dabney is the only player in the MAC to have blocked two punts this season, in a 27-10 win over Murray State and a 35-20 loss to Akron. He is one of eight nationwide.
Dabney said the seniors have to set an example for a team that seemed to implode, allowing 49 points in the middle two quarters of last week’s loss to Eastern.
“It starts with workouts throughout the season. You just have to show a work ethic off the field as well as on the field,” Dabney said. “I think that’s what you have to do as a leader, and if your other teammates see that, then they follow you. We have some guys who are stepping up and filling that role. We just have to keep vocalizing that.”
Seniors are a rare commodity on the BGSU football team. Before this season, 67.6% of the roster was in high school the last time BGSU played a non-conference game.
There are 44 players who graduated high school in 2020 and 27 who graduated in 2021. Those 71 players are the third most in the nation behind Navy (99) and Northern Illinois (77).
Now, more than ever, the team needs leadership from its veterans, says BGSU coach Scot Loeffler.
“Well, there’s only a few and it needs to start somewhere, though,” Loeffler said. “Those few that we do have need to get together and make a decision on what they want this team to look like, what they want the locker room to look like, what their standards and expectations are.
“It was a huge step whenever (former BGSU coach Dave) Clawson took over and he was able to give the team the locker room. We’re still not at that point,” Loeffler said.
“It’s a coach driven team right now and that’s not good. The championship teams are player driven teams.
“We’re still not at that point yet where we have enough leadership that’s going to run the locker room, that’s going to spark practice, that’s going to hold other people accountable during practice for effort, for attention to detail.”
Loeffler believes there is a learning curve regarding “attention to detail” with today’s student-athletes that the program is still trying to figure out.
“That will occur with time, but one of our major issues is that right there. That one, I don’t know if it can get corrected right now, but we need to get it started,” Loeffler said.
“We need some of these older guys to step up and start falling into a role that in today’s generation, and I don’t know why, it’s uncomfortable. It wasn’t when we played, it was what you did.
“It’s an uncomfortable deal for these guys right now and that’s figuring out why it’s uncomfortable.”
Murphy believes the younger players become “uncomfortable” when they have to be “accountable.”
“As an older guy, it is important that with my experience I have to teach these guys to be accountable for the things I’ve seen,” Murphy said.
“I know what that feels like, and I’ve got to try to rally these guys together and keep their heads up, make sure they are focusing on what the next obstacle is that we have to challenge and make sure they stay focused and get their head down and keep pushing.”