PEMBERVILLE — Aubrey Haas scored 15 points to lead Eastwood to a 52-43 non-league victory over Bowling Green Monday.
Eastwood improves to 12-7 and Bowling Green falls to 5-14.
The game was tied at 19-19 at halftime, but Haas hit 4-of-7 field goals and made 7-of-8 free throws, scoring 11 points after intermission to lead the Eagles to a 33-24 second half advantage.
Eastwood was 16-for-39 (41%) from the field, made one of seven three-point shots, and was 19-for-25 (76%) from the free throw line.
Jamie Sayen led BG with 14 points, Shayle Greiner scored eight, Lola Thompson scored seven, and Madi Cowan had five points.
CeCe Marovich scored four points, Sydney Maas and Mackenna Fry scored two points apiece and London Thompson added one point for the Bobcats.
BG was 20-for-51 (39%) from the field, 2-for-10 from downtown and made one free throw in five attempts.
For the Eagles, Brenna Moenter scored nine points, Paige Rost scored eight, Amelia Ward and Kaitlyn Luidhardt scored seven apiece, Kayla Buehler scored four points and Kendall Gedert added two points.
ELMWOOD-CAREY GIRLS
BLOOMDALE — Anna Barber scored 20 points to lead Elmwood to a 61-53 non-league victory over visiting Carey Monday.
The Royals improve to 17-2 on the season while Carey falls to 7-14.
For Elmwood, Brooklyn Thrash had 17 points and six assists and Cara Frank had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven steals.
The Royals trailed 18-17 after one quarter and the game was tied at 30-all at halftime, but Elmwood outscored the Blue Devils 32-23 in the second half.
The Royals shot a blistering 79% from the field (27-for-34), made one of five three-point shots, and 4-for-9 from the free throw line, but had 17 turnovers and 20 rebounds.
For Elmwood, Aubrey Johnson scored seven points, Kate Keiffer had two points and Anna Meyer added one point.
Ady Stewart led Carey with 15 points, Julia Brodman scored 10, Rylee Row scored nine, Kynlee Phillips scored seven, Riley Yost scored six, Meghan Littlejohn scored four and Macy Wentling added two points.
ELMWOOD-WOODMORE BOYS
ELMORE — Bryce Reynolds had 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals to lead Elmwood to a 52-42 Northern Buckeye Conference win over host Woodmore Monday.
The Royals led by just two, 34-32, entering the final stanza, but Elmwood outscored Woodmore 18-10 over the final eight minutes to pull away.
Elmwood improves to 11-7 overall and 8-3 in the NBC, while Woodmore falls to 3-15 and 1-11.
For the Royals, Hayden Wickard had a double-double 11 points, 10 rebounds and he blocked three shots.
Kade Lentz had 11 points, six assists and five steals for Elmwood, Will Harrison had seven points and five rebounds, Kyler Heiserman scored five point and Brady Ziegler added two points for Elmwood.
For Woodmore, Aaron Miller scored 16, Bryce Sandwisch scored 12 points, Duane Perkins scored six and Jack Everett added two points.