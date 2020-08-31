Bowling Green High School boys soccer controlled most of the game against Otsego Saturday en route to a 5-1 victory that put them in the win column for the first time this season.
It was Otsego, however, that took the lead first with a goal from sophomore Levi Puffer in the first half. The goal was Otsego’s first shot of the game coming at the 17:27 mark. The Knights would only get off four shots total in the rest of the contest.
Despite the lack of attacking, Otsego was able to hold strong in the first half taking that 1-0 lead into halftime even though they had been playing in their own half for much of the game and were being outshot by a wide margin.
The Knights assistant coach Hayden Harrison liked the approach from his team in the first half.
“I think in the first half we had a strong presence and we were playing aggressive,” he said.
For the Bobcats head coach Josh Fox, he knew that they were getting good looks, it was just a matter of who would step up in the second half.
“The message at halftime was basically who was going to step up and make something happen, put a ball in the back of the net, we had like you said a lot of opportunities in the second half, we just didn’t convert,” he said.
It didn’t take them long to take to that message as just 21 seconds after the second half kicked off, Otsego’s lead was erased by Isaac Erdody as he surged to the goal, overwhelming the Knights defense.
The floodgates wouldn’t quite open until much later in the half though, as the Knights were able to hold off an aggressive Bowling Green team until the 19:17 mark when Max Nazario would put the Bobcats in front 2-1.
That goal was followed by another from Ethan Warner about three minutes later and then two back-to-back goals from Aubrey Nyiri and Isaac Erdody at around the six minute mark to put the score at 5-1 in favor of the Bobcats.
The crack in Otsego’s defense in the second half could have been contributed to many things, but a large part of that was a lack of a vocal presence, according to Harrison
“In the second half I think we let loose on just our intensity, we didn’t have a voice on the field. It is a little hard to communicate different things when there was no voice on the field in the second half. Then after a couple goals get kicked in, self-esteem can get low and I’m gonna talk to the captains and we will fix that,” he said.
For the Bobcats, it was just picking themselves up after the first half and continuing to play hard.
“We came out in the second half with a little more energy and a little more emphasis on attacking and like I said, finding the goal,” Fox said.
Bowling Green now moves to 1-2 on the season as they will prepare to play at Northview Tuesday.
Otsego falls to 0-3 on the season and will next play on Thursday at home against Eastwood.