PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg outscored Bowling Green 47-20 in the second half to come away with a 63-44 Northern Lakes League victory Tuesday.
The Bobcats led 24-16 at halftime, but 6-foot-6 senior Luke Manges scored 12 of his 20 points and 6-5 junior Avery Hunt scored 11 of his 13 in the second half as the Yellow Jackets pulled away.
In addition, Perrysburg guard Joey Bohman hit three treys during a 23-point third quarter, and he finished with 11 points.
Perrysburg improves to 16-2 overall and 10-1 in the Northern Lakes League with a shot against league leader Sylvania Northview (17-1, 10-0) looming on Tuesday, Feb. 15. BG falls to 8-10 and 3-7.
Zach Furnas led BG with 10 points, Jabari Conway scored all eight of his points in the first half, and Brayden Freyman and Ryan Jackson scored six points each.
Jake Amspoker scored four points, Nate Kress had three points, Evan Brandt, Brock Hastings, and Jack Suelzer scored two apiece and Isaiah Cook added one point for the Bobcats.
For the Jackets, Kannon Klusmeyer scored nine points, Austin Shultz scored eight points and Andrew Hunt added two points.
ELMWOOD-MCCOMB BOYS
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood senior Bryce Reynolds broke the school’s all-time scoring record with his 17th point of the game in the Royals 71-64 non-league win over McComb Tuesday.
Tom Barringer, a 1977 graduate, has held the record for the past 45 years and he was at the game to present the game ball to Reynolds. Reynolds now has 1,283 career points.
Reynolds finished the game with a double-double 36 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.
Elmwood trailed 16-9 after one quarter but responded by outscoring the Panthers 42-28 over the middle two quarters.
The Royals are now 12-7 on the season while McComb falls to
For Elmwood, Brady Ziegler had 14 points and six rebounds and Kade Lentz had 11 points, five rebounds and seven assists.
Hayden Wickard had six points and three assists, Kyler Heiserman scored four points, and Casey Frank pulled down four rebounds.
For the Panthers, Camden Glaser scored 19, Brad Miehls scored 13, and Blake Wittenmyer scored 10 points.
Kaden Sherick scored eight points, Grant Dishong scored seven and Parker Downing added six points for the Panthers.
OTSEGO-FOSTORIA GIRLS
TONTOGANY — Alicia Middlebrooks hit five three-point shots and scored 24 points to lead Fostoria to a 58-17 Northern Buckeye Conference victory over Otsego Tuesday.
The Redmen are 10-9 overall and 6-6 in the NBC, while the Knights remain winless in 20 games, including 12 conference games.
Lauren Hillesheim led Otsego with five points, Nataleigh Hartman scored four, Ellie Feehan had three points, and Rylee Brown and Jaycie Studer scored two points apiece.
Christina Mauer scored seven points, Brooklyn Holman scored six points, and Garyann Overton, Jenna Johnson and Alyssa Durst scored four points each for the Redmen.
Amijar Poole had three points and Ella Brose, Alajon Williams and Lyrique Johnson added two points each for Fostoria.