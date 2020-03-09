Season ends for BG women: Falcons lose 84-67 - Sentinel-Tribune: Sports

Season ends for BG women: Falcons lose 84-67

Posted: Monday, March 9, 2020 10:40 pm

Season ends for BG women: Falcons lose 84-67

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bowling Green’s women’s basketball ended its season with an 84-67 loss to Western Michigan in the Mid-American Conference tournament opener on Monday night.

The Falcons finish the season at 10-21 overall.

Calendar

