OREGON — Perrysburg’s Sydney Deal is the Northern Lakes League Player of the Year for girls golf.
The freshman shot a 74 to wrap up the title at the NLL tournament held Monday at Eagles Landing Golf Course.
Other scores for the Perrysburg girls team were Hannah Craig 88, Kennedy Kersten 100 and Maggie Mikolajewski 101 and Ariyah Ellis 107.
Perrysburg was in first place for the day and for the NLL season. The team was 10-0 in the regular NLL season.
For the Bowling Green girls team Lily Pollick carded a 94, Katelyn Halleck 100 and Jai-Lin Castro was in with a 109.
Bowling Green came in fourth place.
Deal was named to the First Team NLL, as was Craig.
Castro and Pollick made Second Team.
For the boys, Perrysburg’s Mason Deal led his team on Monday with a 75. Jack Weisenburger had 78, Kyle Ross had 80 and Nick Pineda shot 81.
The team finished second behind Anthony Wayne, for the tournament and the season.
Bowling Green’s Zach Thomas shot 77. Kolin Atwood had 79, Alex Lorenzen had 86 and Zach Furnas and Jacob Nalepka each carded an 88.
Bowling Green finished fourth.
Deal made First Team NLL.
Thomas, Atwood and Pineda are on the Second Team.