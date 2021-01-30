Sparked by 48 points in the paint, Bowling Green’s women posted an impressive 76-59 victory over Toledo Saturday afternoon in the Stroh Center.
“We felt like going into the game that was a place that we could have an advantage scoring. Angela Perry led the league last year in scoring percentage and Claire Glowniak this season has been an incredibly high field-goal percentage shooter as well,” BG head coach Robyn Fralick said about the inside scoring.
“We felt coming into the game that could be an area that we could score,” she continued. “We started a little slow. But I was really proud of them because they stuck with it. They (Toledo) guarded them one on one and we did a good job of finding them, and our bigs did a good job of finishing.”
Perry, a senior, came off the bench to score 18 points and fellow senior Glowniak added eight points, all on inside baskets. Perry was 7-of-9 from the field in the second half.
“I think there was a little more space in the paint today, so we took advantage of that,” Perry said.
The Falcons also had a very good defensive effort against the Rockets, holding them to 36.8% shooting from the field, including 26.7% on 3-pointers.
UT’s top three scorers – Quinesha Lockett, Sophia Wiard and Soleil Barnes – were averaging a total of 46.1 points per game. The three were held to 23 points, 17 from Lockett.
“Just so proud of our team’s balanced effort,” Fralick said. “We had a lot of kids step up whether defensively or scoring. And being able to sweep our rival, it feels awesome.
“I felt we got better as the game went on,” she said. “I was really proud of how many kids stepped up and impacted the game.”
Bowling Green had a sluggish first quarter and UT held a 15-14 lead after the first 10 minutes.
The onslaught started with a 10-0 run by the Falcons in the second quarter even without freshman Lexi Fleming who was averaging 18.5 points a game. Fleming was on the bench with two fouls. The Falcons were able to take a 38-24 lead at the half.
Perry, Glowniak and Lexi Fleming took over in the third quarter combining for 18 of BG’s 21 points in the quarter. Perry led the way with eight points as the Falcons took a 59-38 lead in the final 10 minutes.
Toledo won the fourth quarter, 21-17, scoring the final eight points of the game after the Falcons had a 25-point lead with 2:42 left in the game.
“It’s definitely a confidence to sweep anyone, especially Toledo, that was really fun,” Perry said.
In addition to Perry’s 18 points, Fleming and Elissa Brett each added 13 points. Kenzie Lewis had 10 rebounds and Brett added seven.
“Every year since I have been here, we have continued to better,” Perry said. “We just press out that this year is our year and we want to keep it that way, so we keep working hard.”
NOTES: With her 13 points, Fleming has scored in double-figures in all of BG’s 16 games. She is only the fourth Falcon and first freshman to score in double figures in at least 15 games since 1993 … … The Falcons held an 18-10 edge on assists and made 11 steals … The Falcons forced 21 turnovers on UT… Bowling Green travels to Northern Illinois on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. start … NIU beat the Falcons 78-71 on Jan. 9.