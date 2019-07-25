Score! Megan Rapinoe book to be published next year - Sentinel-Tribune: Sports

Score! Megan Rapinoe book to be published next year

Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:34 pm

Score! Megan Rapinoe book to be published next year NEW YORK (AP) — Soccer star Megan Rapinoe has scored again, this time with a book deal. Sentinel-Tribune

Penguin Press announced Thursday that Rapinoe's book, currently untitled, will be published in Fall 2020. Penguin is calling the book a "perfect vehicle" for an "honest, thoughtful, unapologetic" take on everything from soccer to nationalism to gay rights. Meanwhile, a division of Penguin Young Readers will work on a Rapinoe book for middle graders.

Rapinoe became an international celebrity this summer after she helped lead the U.S women's soccer team to a World Cup championship. She openly denounced President Donald Trump and said she would refuse to attend a White House celebration if invited. Trump tweeted in response that Rapinoe should "never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag."

