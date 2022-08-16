Tigers Guardians Baseball

Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter (48) celebrates with Tucker Barnhart after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Eli Morgan during the sixth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

 Ron Schwane

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jonathan Schoop and rookie Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 7-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak.

All-Star Andrés Giménez belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning of the opener, a 4-1 win for AL Central-leading Cleveland. Giménez added a two-run homer in the nightcap, finishing with four hits and five RBIs on the day.

