Perrysburg left wing Cody Schneider scored the game-winning goal to give Perrysburg a 4-3 Northwest Hockey Conference Red Division win at BGSU’s Slater Family Ice Arena Friday.
AW was on the power play, but Schneider scored a shorthanded goal unassisted with 2:25 remaining to give the Yellow Jackets their first league win and fifth straight win overall.
Schneider finished with two goals and one assist to lead the Yellow Jackets.
AW scored twice in the first period to take a 2-1 lead, but Perrysburg took a 3-2 lead after two periods and then each team scored once in the third.
The win pushes Perrysburg over .500 at 8-7-2 overall and 1-2 in the Red Division, while AW falls to 8-8-2 and 0-3.
For AW, Asher Thompson scored unassisted on a power play and Luke Schoen scored on an assist from Thompson, both goals coming within a minute from each other in the first period.
Perrysburg right wing Caden Seiple got the Yellow Jackets on the board, assisted by Schneider, in the first.
In the second, Christen Cole scored for Perrysburg, assisted by Alex Wilhelm, to tie the game.
Schneider scored on an assist from Seiple with 40.1 seconds remaining in the second to give Perrysburg its first lead, 3-2.
AW countered in the first two minutes of the third on Thompson’s second goal, this time assisted by Colin DiMario, to tie the game and set up Schneider’s game winner.
Perrysburg outshot AW 21-17 as the Yellow Jackets’ goalkeeper, Sam Yonker, had 14 saves. Jacob Lucente had 17 saves for AW.