MENTOR — Perrysburg hockey is on a roll, winning its seventh straight game over Mentor, 5-1, to improve to 10-7-2 on Sunday.
At Mentor Ice Arena, Cody Schneider scored four of Perrysburg’s five goals in the win over the Cardinals with Trey Haney scoring the other goal. Perrysburg goaltender Sam Yonker got the win.
All seven wins came in seven days — averaging one win per day and included a Holly Daze tournament championship with wins over four teams from the Columbus and Cincinnati area.
The streak also includes a 4-3 Northwest Hockey Conference win over Anthony Wayne and a 5-3 non-league win over Lake.
PERRYSBURG-FINDLAY GIRLS BK
FINDLAY — In non-league basketball Monday, Findlay came from behind to nip Perrysburg, 38-37.
The game was close the entire way, but the Yellow Jackets (6-6) had a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
Perrysburg senior Katie Sims led all scorers with 14 points and was the only player in double figures.
Ayla Turk scored nine points, Chloe Kilbride scored five points, Wrigley Takats had four points, Kenley Koval scored three points and Megan Gibbs added two points for the Jackets.
For Findlay, Kaitlyn Stechschulte scored nine points, Sophia Myers and Kelsey Shinderdelker scored six apiece and Aleksyss Arrendondo had five points.
Bri Nichols scored four points, Olivia Mangas and Reegan Hayward scored three apiece and Zoe McCormick added two points for the Trojans.
LAKE-CAREY GIRLS BASKETBALL
CAREY—In a shootout, Lake senior Delani Robinson scored 41 points to lead the Flyers to a 91-73 victory over Carey in non-league action.
Robinson had five three-pointers, made 16 field goals and was 4-for-5 from the free throw line in leading Lake, which improves to 8-2. The Blue Devils fall to 4-7.
The game saw 63 free throws and 14 three-point goals combined by both teams. Lake was 19-for-38 (50%) at the line and Carey was 15-for-25 (60%).
Lake led 25-13 after one quarter and managed a double-digit lead the rest of the way but could not completely pull away. The Flyers scored 51 points in the second half.
For Lake, Ava Ayers scored 21 points, Brigid Enright scored 10 points, and Sydney Stanley, Taryn DeWese and Elise Staczek scored five apiece.
Kelsie Gladieux scored three points and Vayda Delventhal added one point for the Lake.
Julia Bradman led Carey with 20 points, Rylee Row scored 11 and Kylee Phillips and Logan Wenzingerdam scored 10 apiece.
Macey Wentling scored six points, Lexi Platt and Riley Yost scored five apiece, Megan Littlejohn scored four points and Hannah Ritter added two points for the Blue Devils.
BGHS-NAPOLEON BOWLING
The Bowling Green boys bowling team lost the first game to Napoleon but came back strong and won the second game and all three Baker games.
Unfortunately for the Bobcats, it wasn’t enough for the overall win. At Al-Mar Lanes in BG Monday, the Wildcats prevailed 2,496-2,370 in total pins.
The Napoleon girls also defeated the Wildcats, 2,423-1,845.
For the BG boys, Nicolas Calderon shot 181 and 215, Jerrad Main bowled 246 and 176, Miguel Lorenzen bowled 185 and 182, Garrett Genson bowled 128 and 213, Lucas Lilly bowled a 112 and Aiden Pipler a 161.
In the boys Baker game, BG outbowled Napoleon 571-536.
BG girls bowlers were Linda Alfaro (229, 187), Catie Myers (180, 184), Emma Simler (127), Gianna Hemming (129, 127), Haley Roberts (101) and Ali Murphy (102). Napoleon had a 554-420 advantage in the Baker game.