Bowling Green State University baseball picked up a shutout win over the Western Michigan Broncos on Friday at Steller Field in a 4-0 final.
The Falcons were led by starting pitcher Gage Schenk who tossed the first complete game shutout for the Falcons this season. Schenk allowed just four hits over his nine innings pitched while striking out six. As for the offensive side, the Falcons did their damage in the first inning, scoring all of the game's four runs in the bottom of the first to secure the lead early in the game. Adam Fallon led the way at the dish with three hits and flashed his glove in the ninth inning with a diving play to preserve the shutout for Schenk.
Nathan Archer got the game started for the Falcons in the bottom of the first. The left-handed batter took an 0-2 pitch to the opposite field for a leadoff double. That set the stage for an Adam Fallon single to score Archer and put BGSU on top 1-0.
Fallon stole second before a Kyle Gurney single put runners at the corners. Gurney advanced to second on a weak ground ball to third. Western Michigan then intentionally walked Nathan Rose to load the bases, setting up a two-RBI single by Jack Krause to push the lead to 3-0.
A sacrifice fly by Tyler Ross in the next at-bat allowed Rose to score, making it 4-0 Falcons after one.
In the bottom of the eighth, Ryan Johnston made an incredible defensive play in the hole between second and third, throwing off his back foot. Adam Furnas was able to dig it out at first for the out to keep the strong start going for Schenk.
In the bottom of the ninth, the stellar defense continued with Fallon making a diving catch in left center that certainly would have been extra bases for Western Michigan.
STAT LEADERS
Gage Schenk: CG, W, SHO, 9.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 6 K
Adam Fallon: 3-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 SB
Jack Krause: 1-for-4, 2 RBI
Nathan Archer: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B
Justin Fugitt: 2-for-4, 1 2B
Adam Furnas: 1-for-3, 1 2B
Tyler Ross: 0-for-3, 1 RBI
FALCON STAT FACTS
Schenk entered Friday's game with a season-high of 6.2 innings pitched, but went on to pitch his first complete game of his collegiate career. Schenk came close during the 2021 season, pitching eight innings or more twice.
The shutout for Schenk is his first of the season while he threw over 100 pitches for just the second time this year, ending with 114.
The complete game shutout for Schenk is the first by a Falcon this season. The last complete game shutout was logged by Andrew Abrahamowicz in a seven inning game against Miami last season that resulted in a 2-0 win.
The last nine-inning complete game shutout by a Falcon was thrown on April 18, 2015 by Zac Carey in a 1-0 win over Western Michigan. Carey bested the Broncos' Keegan Akin who is now a member of the Baltimore Orioles.
Adam Fallon paced the Falcons at the plate with his fourth game with three hits or more this season. Fallon also logged the first RBI of the game in the bottom of the first.
Fallon stole two bases as well for the Falcons, making him a perfect 17-for-17 on the base paths this season. This marks the sixth time this season Fallon has logged multiple stolen bases in a single game. With 17 steals, Fallon is now second in the Mid-American Conference and the only player with double-digit steals without being caught stealing.
Jack Krause tallied his ninth multiple-RBI game, being the only Falcon with a pair or more of RBI in the game. Krause's bases loaded single in the first tallied both.
The Falcons and Broncos will return to Steller Field on Saturday for a doubleheader. Prior to the start of the first game, BGSU will be recognizing the 2002 MAC Championship team. First pitch of game one is set for 12:05 p.m.