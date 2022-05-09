Don’t let Gage Schenk’s numbers fool you — the Bowling Green State University senior pitcher typically starts against the Falcons’ best opponents.
This year, Schenk is 3-5 with 58 strikeouts and 33 walks, and he has allowed 52 hits and 36 earned runs in 58.2 innings for a team second-best 5.52 ERA. Schenk has started all 12 games he has pitched in.
“Gage leads off every series for a reason. We believe in him every time he’s out there. He’s special and he’s a warrior,” BGSU coach Kyle Hallock said.
“One of the biggest compliments I can pay a player is to say that they can pitch in any era of Bowling Green baseball and Gage would fit in with any era of baseball here.”
What works for the 6-foot, 190-pound right-hander from Wapakoneta is his fastball, and while his velocity is good, there is more to it than that. He likes to locate his pitches, usually out and up.
“Metrically, his fastball is special. He has deception,” Hallock said. “The amount of intensity he puts behind it, you can feel it when you are at the other end of that.
“His features are unique. He does have a special fastball and he lets you know it with how much he uses it.”
Schenk believes that if he can improve on his breaking ball, it could make him that much more unhittable.
“I’m throwing well, but there are definitely things I can improve on,” Schenk said. “I need to throw the breaking ball a lot better. If my arm is feeling great that is all I can ask for.”
Co-Pitcher of the Week
Schenk put together an incredible outing for the Falcons on April 22 against Western Michigan, earning him Mid-American Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week honors.
Getting the starting nod on the mound, Schenk was able to toss all nine innings while giving up just four hits and one walk against the Broncos.
Despite the weekend series between Bowling Green and Western Michigan resulting in 87 total runs scored, Schenk was able to hold the Broncos scoreless to start the weekend in a 4-0 BGSU victory.
The nine-inning complete game shutout by Schenk was the first for a BGSU pitcher since the 2015 season, seeing him toss 114 pitches in his first complete game at the collegiate level.
The last complete game shutout was logged by BGSU senior righty Andrew Abrahamowicz in a seven-inning game against Miami last year that resulted in a 2-0 win.
The last nine-inning complete game shutout by a Falcon was thrown on April 18, 2015, by Zac Carey in a 1-0 win over Western Michigan. Carey bested the Broncos’ Keegan Akin, who is now a member of the Baltimore Orioles.
Schenk kicked off a weekend series against Kent State with a 9-5 victory on April 8. Schenk gave the Falcons a tremendous start, going 6.2 innings while giving up just one run on four hits and striking out five.
It helped that the BGSU bats burst into action to support Schenk with each batter having at least one base hit and the team blasting three home runs over the course of the game.
Allowing just one run in the game, Schenk had given up two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts heading into the Kent State series.
Schenk was the impact weekend starter for the Falcons last year, too, posting a 5-2 record with a 5.19 ERA.
His five wins led the pitching staff, and he started all 10 games he pitched in, striking out 43 and walking 24 in 52 innings. He recorded a strikeout in all 10 games.
He earned four straight MAC wins against Ohio, Akron, Western Michigan and Ball State and recorded a season high eight strikeouts in a start at Fifth Third Field against Toledo. In his best outing, he allowed just two hits in 8.2 innings at Western Michigan.
In 2020, Schenk pitched 7.1 innings over four appearances, posting a 3.68 ERA with 11 strikeouts.
Schenk made an impact as a freshman in 2019, appearing in 14 games, making three starts and posting a 2-2 record with 15 strikeouts and a 5.59 ERA in 19.1 innings.
Trying to establish consistency
Hallock and Schenk, who has one year of eligibility remaining after this year, believe the BGSU program is heading in the right direction.
“I think we have a really great future,” Schenk said. We have a lot of young guys, and we have a lot of potential. I feel like we just have to put it all together and we are going to be really good.”
Hallock added, “It’s heading into the correct direction in all facets. There are days we just need to be better. The game demands a certain thing every day — a certain level performance and we are working to make that consistent for us.
“What we have here is going to be good and what is on the way is going to be really good, too. So, we feel good about with how this season is going to finish out, but what we are going to learn from this season and how much better we are going to be going into next year from what we learned this year.”
The Falcons are trying to secure a spot in the MAC postseason tournament.
Schenk made the trip to BGSU from his hometown of Wapakoneta in Auglaize County, a straight shot north to BG on I-75. He’s glad he did.
“It’s close to home — that was the main thing and I really enjoy BG’s campus and everything about it academically and athletically. I just fell in love with BG,” Schenk said.
At Wapakoneta, Schenk was a three-year letter winner for coach Jason Brandt, striking out 147 batters over 115.2 career innings and leading the Indians to a 62-22-1 accumulated record.
Wapakoneta won back-to-back Western Buckeye League and sectional championships his junior and senior years, and as a senior he went 9-0 with an 0.72 ERA to lead his team to the state championship game.
He was named first team all-league and all-district, was team captain for the baseball and basketball teams and played summer ball for Team RPM.
An accounting major, he is the son of Ben and Kim Schenk, and a recipient of the Clarence & Sally Metzger Endowed Scholarship.