VAN BUREN — Elmwood won a Division III sectional wrestling championship, scoring 208 points to defeat second place Liberty-Benton (200½) in the 14-team event.
Elmwood champions were freshman Peyton Schafer (24-15) at 120 pounds, junior Frank Blair (27-13) at 144 and junior Cannon Endicott (29-11) at 165.
Schafer won a 12-5 championship decision over Liberty-Benton sophomore Zach Ponx (27-9).
Blair beat Van Buren senior Aiden Mowry (28-13) by a 5-0 decision, and Endicott won his championship match by forfeit over Carey junior Gage Summit (29-6).
Placing second for the Royals was junior Grady Nekoranec (22-13) at 106, freshman Connor Sterling 22-14) was third at 138, sophomore Thomas Tyson (16-15) was third at 157, and senior Seth Barringer (20-10) was third at 285.
Elmwood freshman William Siek (14-13) finished fourth at 113, junior Wyatt Ziegler (14-9) finished fourth at 150, and senior Colton Ickes (10-6) was fourth at 190.
Elmwood sophomore Colin Campbell (15-20) was fifth at 126, senior Tegan Tyson (19-9) finished fifth at 215, and freshman Gavin Solank (15-21) was sixth at 132.