Saturday, Jan. 9
EAST
Maine 4, Vermont 2
Mercyhurst 6, Air Force 3
MIDWEST
Michigan St. 3, Michigan 2
Western Michigan 3, Miami 3, OT
Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 1
Penn St. 5, Ohio St. 2
Lake Superior 3, N. Michigan 2, OT
Notre Dame5, Arizona St. 4
