Eastwood Waynedale football

Eastwood’s Emmet Getz looks for running room against Waynedale Saturday evening at Eastwood. Eastwood won 35-0.

 Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Sentinel-Tribune

Playoff Games, Saturday

Division IV

Shelby 32, Rossford 13

Division V

Otsego 38, Marion Pleasant 6

Eastwood 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

Liberty-Benton 33, Elmwood 13

Regular season, Saturday

Lake 37, Woodmore 0

Division III, upcoming playoff games

Friday Oct. 23

Parma Heights Holy Name at Bowling Green

Saturday Oct. 24

Division V

Bucyrus Wynford-Lewistown Indian Lake winner at Otsego

Oak Harbor at Eastwood

Oak Harbor advanced when Elyria Catholic had to forfeit its game with due to positive coronavirus test.

