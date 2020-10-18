Playoff Games, Saturday
Division IV
Shelby 32, Rossford 13
Division V
Otsego 38, Marion Pleasant 6
Eastwood 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Liberty-Benton 33, Elmwood 13
Regular season, Saturday
Lake 37, Woodmore 0
Division III, upcoming playoff games
Friday Oct. 23
Parma Heights Holy Name at Bowling Green
Saturday Oct. 24
Division V
Bucyrus Wynford-Lewistown Indian Lake winner at Otsego
Oak Harbor at Eastwood
Oak Harbor advanced when Elyria Catholic had to forfeit its game with due to positive coronavirus test.