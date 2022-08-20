DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Sandoval pitched a four-hitter for his first career shutout, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 Friday night on Jared Walsh's second-inning homer.

Sandoval (4-8) threw 97 pitches, struck out nine, walked none and didn't allow a runner past first base as the Angels ended a three-game skid.

