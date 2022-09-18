Bengals Cowboys Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, like his coach, talked about how there is still a lot of season to be played and that every team will go through a two-game losing streak.

"Unfortunately for us, it's the first two games of the season," coach Zac Taylor said.

