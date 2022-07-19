SEC Media Days Football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Saban has been vocal about his issues with the status quo in name, image and likeness deals and their use in recruiting.

But it's not like Alabama's coach and his players haven't benefited, too. Saban said Crimson Tide players have made more than $3 million in NIL money.

