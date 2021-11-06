OBETS, Ohio — No one saw it coming, but the Perrysburg girls cross country team is Division I state champions.
Even the Yellow Jackets are shocked.
Perrysburg senior Aubrey Duhaime finished fifth in a school record time of 17:59.8 to lead the Jackets.
“I was not expecting to run as well as I did. I beat my own school record, which did not really surprise me, but I feel like I’m dreaming and I’m proud of my team and myself,” Duhaime said.
“The race was going really fast, and I think that’s why I did really well. I realized I just needed to pass one more girl before the finish and then I saw the clock and I knew I was doing really well,” Duhaime continued.
Freshman Ava Beeks was 13th in 17:58.5 to propel the Yellow Jackets to a 101-point team score, beating second place Loveland (109) and third place Shaker Heights (155) out of 20 schools in the team race.
Beeks had to deal with adversity just to finish strong.
“I had my coaches yelling my place the entire time and I knew if we wanted to be third, I had to be in the top 20,” Beeks said.
“So, I kept picking girls off trying to get farther and farther up just in case. I fell, I collapsed, and I needed to have a safety net, so I was picking people off.”
What helped push the Yellow Jackets over the top was Perrysburg freshman Natalie Sanders, who finished 25th in 18:40.2. Duhaime, Beeks and Sanders earned All-Ohio honors.
“I’ve coached for 28 years, so I’ve studied the state results quite a bit, and to win a state meet you have got to have at least three girls who are at least all-state,” Perrysburg coach Jon Monheim said.
“We were pretty positive we were going to have two, but we had a freshman girl (Sanders) who ended up being all-state and she was at least 30 to 40 spots higher than we projected, so we have three all-staters and it’s tough to beat a team that has three all-staters.
Out of 183 runners, Perrysburg sophomore Sydney Daudelin (19:10.9) finished in 51st, junior AnnaSophia Gower (19:23.8) finished in 74th, sophomore Anna Dalton (19:42) in 91st and sophomore Taylor Moody (19:51.6) in 104th. Every runner’s placement in the final team score.
“All seven of them ran season PRs, which typically doesn’t happen all on the same day,” Monheim said.
“I think the craziest thing is they have chip mats on the course here, and the first one they have is at the 450-meter mark, essentially right at the beginning of the course.
“The team score popped up and my first reaction was, ‘That is not good because I don’t like the girls to go out too hard;’ but we never wavered from that spot. As the race kept going, we kept crossing more mats and I was still seeing that we were in first.”
Monheim said the team had a strategy, and his runners played it out perfectly.
“We preached all week about trying to do the most damage in the middle mile and mile two. A number of girls, when they passed mile two, and it’s got to be 60 or 70 girls, but it was just a team total race. One through seven ran great,” Monheim said.
“Our team strategy was our one-two, we knew they were going to finish high, so we didn’t really have any strategy for them other than to run up front,” Monheim continued.
“But our three through seven girls, we essentially said you can run on top of each other, run in the back, and finish with a small time gap between you and they did that today. They were good listeners.”
Monheim said the state championship was a bit more than he expected.
“Honestly, I think it happened because our expectation was not to win this today,” Monheim said.
“We thought we could finish as high as third. But I also told the girls, ‘There is no pressure on us. Just do your thing and if something special happens maybe we can knock on the door.’
“We never once thought we were going to go in and win a state meet. They are as shocked as I am,” Monheim continued.
Beeks added, “We went in not expecting anything from ourselves. We just tried just to not be selfish, and I think we won because we didn’t come here to do that. We came here to run our best race.”
Monheim, who said he was “speechless” at first, said the energy around the Perrysburg faithful attending was wild after they realized they were officially state champs.
“It’s crazy. They are beyond belief, and we had at least 30 of their teammates and their parents. We had a large contingent of people that have been going nuts ever since,” Monheim said.
Beeks said a state championship deserves a celebration — maybe not Disneyland, but something.
“I’m going to try and convince Taylor (Moody) to dye her hair pink, we might get the coach to shave his head, and then we are going to get the coach to let us stop at the park on the way home,” Beeks said.
Duhaime has a more toned-down idea of celebrating in her mind.
“We are definitely going to celebrate our dinner on the way home for sure. We are all so proud and we are going to enjoy, for sure. We are very excited. We can’t believe it. Our coach is so proud of us as well,” Duhaime said.