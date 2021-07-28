COLUMBUS, Ohio – The late Bowling Green High School hockey coach has been recognized posthumously for sportsmanship, ethics and integrity.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association selected Jamie Ruffner, who died Jan. 10, with a Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award.
Ruffner coached in the the BG Youth Hockey Association for over 20 years. In 2019 he was chosen to be the high school hockey coach.
Ruffner, 49, was a 1989 graduate of BGHS. He went to Ocean Community College in New Jersey and played hockey there.
“While hockey was his passion, he aimed to teach life lessons through sport,” his obituary stated. “His goal in coaching was to help his players to become responsible adults who cared and gave back to their communities. Over the years, he inspired several of his former players to become coaches.”
Connor Rogowski played and coached under Ruffner and was chosen to be his replacement as head coach for Bobcat hockey.
“He impacted me then, and the lasting impacts he gave me is the reason I want to be a coach, because I love the way he did it,” Rogowski said in a January interview.
Throughout the 2020-21 school year, the coaches associations of the sports sanctioned by the OHSAA select one of their own for a Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award.
Individuals selected reflect the values of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity through their professional responsibilities and are role models for student-athletes and others.
They include:
2020-21 OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Winners
Boys Sports
Jamie Ruffner, Ice Hockey, Bowling Green
Terry Murphy, Boys Golf, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas
Don Windham, Boys Cross Country, Kansas Lakota
Kyle Kosmala, Boys Soccer, Stow
Tom Pavlansky, Football, Cortland Lakeview (now Poland Seminary)
Matt Mayberry, Boys Bowling, Mechanicsburg
Jamie Ruffner, Ice Hockey, Bowling Green
Matt Stout, Wrestling, Upper Arlington
Aaron Elwer, Boys Basketball, Delphos St. John’s
Chris Higgins, Boys Tennis, Norwalk
Russ Holly, Boys Track and Field, Lima Shawnee
Jack Loy, Boys Lacrosse, Toledo St. Francis de Sales
Steve Urchek, Baseball, Pymatuning Valley
None Selected, Boys Swimming and Diving
Girls Sports
Rich Bubenchik, Girls Golf, New Concord John Glenn
Ann Vogel, Girls Cross Country, West Liberty-Salem
Beth Campbell, Volleyball, Ironton
Cheryl Ficco, Girls Soccer, Beloit West Branch
Megan Kinnison, Field Hockey, Dublin Scioto
Yvonne Quiero, Girls Bowling, Gahanna-Lincoln
Darcy Ranallo, Gymnastics, Medina
Amy Taylor-Sheldon, Girls Basketball, Bucyrus Wynford
Sean Delaney, Girls Tennis, Columbus School for Girls
Willie Smith, Girls Track and Field, Beachwood
Sarah Looker, Softball, Pickerington
Wendy Pinta, Girls Lacrosse, Upper Arlington