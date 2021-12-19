GENOA — Elmwood rebounded from last week’s 51-41 loss to Woodmore by defeating Genoa, 72-46, in Northern Buckeye Conference action Saturday.
The Royals, who improve to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the NBC, were led by 6-foot senior wing Brooklyn Thrash’s double-double 22 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
“We look at it, we’re 8-1, but it feels like we are on a downslide or something and it was just one game,” Elmwood coach Doug Reynolds said.
“Woodmore was very good, and we missed a lot of shots that game, and they hit shots. Everybody wants to come back and get a win. When you lose a game, you want to come back, so that is good.”
Elmwood 5-8 junior wing Cara Frank had 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals and 6-0 junior post Anna Barber had 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Frank agreed with her coach that getting back into the win column was a priority.
“It was everything. We had to make a statement in a league game tonight, and I think we did that,” Frank said.
Elmwood scored the first eight points, leading the Comets 16-6 after one quarter and 31-18 at halftime. In the second half, the Royals put up 41 points and forced 10 turnovers.
“I thought tonight in the second half we intensified the defense a little more, we ran a little more, and so I thought that was a good game,” Reynolds said.
The Elmwood offense got eight players into the scoring column, but Genoa’s goal was to keep the ball from going to the Royals’ playmakers, Thrash, Frank, and Barber.
“We were going to try and get it out of their hands as much as we could,” Genoa first-year coach Glenn Black said.
“They have great players. They are really well-coached and that is a really good team. They played hard and were definitely the better team tonight,” Black added.
Elmwood shot 48% (26 for 54) from the floor, made 11 of 13 free throws (85%) and had 10 turnovers to the Comets’ 20. The Royals outrebounded the Comets 32-24.
For Elmwood, freshman wing Aubrey Johnson scored nine points and junior guard Anna Meyer and senior guard Brandi Beckford scored six points apiece.
Sophomore guard Kate Keiffer scored three points and freshman guard Madi Lee added two points for the Royals.
Senior point guard Gina Goodman led Genoa with 15 points, senior forward Lacy Frias had 10 points and eight rebounds and senior guard Shelby Wagner scored eight points.
Senior forward Aly Hartford and junior guard Molly Coleman scored six apiece and freshman guard Marley Mollenhauer added one point.
The Comets shot 38% (16 for 42) from the field and were 7-for-8 from the charity stripe.
Next on Elmwood’s agenda is hosting league leader Lake (7-1, 6-0) on Tuesday.
“That game has been the game all year,” Frank said. “We’ve played other tough teams, but that game has been in the back of our heads the whole time. That is the game that we are focused on and that is our goal.”
Reynolds added, “Hey, we know that we are going to have to look at things — what they do is they run five girls in, five girls out, so it’s going to be an exciting game.
“I’m glad the first game (against Lake) is at our school, but we’ll be ready,” Reynolds added.