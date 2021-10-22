ROSSFORD — Elmwood High School traveled to Rossford High School and trounced the Bulldogs 42-7.
Friday’s game capped off a magical regular season for the Royals. They end the season 8-1 and should have a high seed come playoff time.
Head coach Greg Bishop said they knew they weren’t expected to have this kind of season. To them, it didn’t matter what other people thought.
“We knew we had a special group coming in this year. Biggest thing is we work in silence. We don’t need a bunch of praise,” Bishop said.
The Royals pounced on the Bulldogs early.
First possession of the game, Elmwood went down and scored on a 16-yard screen pass. Quarterback Hayden Wickard hit receiver Gunner Endicott for the pass and Endicott finished it off.
On the Bulldogs opening possession, quarterback Alex Williams threw a pick six to defensive back and running back Mason Oliver. After two whole possessions, Elmwood was up 14-0.
After a Rossford three-and-out, Elmwood drove down the field in three plays and scored again. Wickard snuck it in from the 1-yard line to make it 21-0.
Immediately on the ensuing kickoff, Rossford bobbled the squib kick and Elmwood recovered.
That led to another 1-yard touchdown run by Wickard.
Eventually, Elmwood scored 35 points in the first quarter. After the opening possession, every Royals’ drive started in Rossford territory.
At the start of the second quarter, Rossford showed a little fight. Williams found receiver Ben Morrison for an 86-yard touchdown pass.
After that score, Rossford recovered an onside kick and had some momentum going.
Until Williams threw another interception to Oliver. From that point on, Elmwood did not let Rossford score another point.
The halftime score would be the final score, 42-7.
Wickard finished with 176 yards through the air and two passing touchdowns on 10 for 20 passing. He did have one interception in the third quarter.
On the ground, Wickard had 30 yards and three 1-yard touchdown runs. He was called upon to finish the drives down near the goal-line.
Oliver did not get a lot of work in offensively. He had seven carries and 57 yards. Bishop said the first quarter impacted Oliver’s playing time.
“Once we got up a little bit, obviously we want to be smart. We didn’t want to risk anything,” Bishop said.
For Rossford, Williams had 119 yards through the air on 7 completions in 26 attempts. Outside of the long touchdown, Williams was contained. He also had 20 yards rushing.
Running back Trenton Bachmayer led the Bulldogs in rushing with 44 yards.
Overall, the Rossford offense was boxed in. They could not hit on multiple deep plays to open the defense up.
The Bulldogs end the season 5-5 with a 2-4 conference record.
Bishop is happy where Elmwood is heading at going into the playoffs. To him, they are playing well at the right time.
“Last two weeks, we are starting to peak at the right times. That’s what we want to do is start getting hot. I’m proud of these guys, I know they are going to come into work ready to go on Monday,” Bishop said.
The playoff matchups will be announced on Sunday. Bishop said he will meet with the coaches Sunday night to see where they end up.
The Elmwood coaches will then talk to the veteran players on Monday to start preparation for their round one game.
Elmwood’s next game will be Saturday.