Elmwood Football

Elmwood's Micah Oliver runs the ball past Otsego defenders Friday night at Elmwood High School.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood got their opportunity to knock down the two-time defending Northern Buckeye Conference champions Otsego, and the Royals took advantage.

Elmwood put up 385 total yards of offense, including 245 rushing to defeat the visiting Knights, 21-7, Friday. The Royals are a perfect 5-0 and 2-0 in the NBC, while the Knights fall to 3-2 and 1-1.

