NORWALK — Elmwood ran into a juggernaut, the No. 1 ranked Division III in the final Associated Press poll, Colonel Crawford, in a district final Thursday.
Despite a game-high 15 points and five rebounds from Elmwood senior Bryce Reynolds, Colonel Crawford improved to 24-0 with a 46-26 victory.
For Elmwood, which saw its season end at 16-9, Hayden Wickard had seven points, eight rebounds and three assists, Brady Ziegler and Kyler Heiserman scored two apiece and Kade Lentz had three assists.
The Royals were up to the challenge, outscoring the Eagles 12-7 in the second quarter after falling behind 14-2 early.
Elmwood scored 12 straight points to tie the game at 14-14 before the Eagles scored the final five points of the half to grab a 19-14 lead at intermission.
Elmwood trailed by just 21-19 early in the third quarter, however, Colonel Crawford controlled the pace of the second half, outscoring Elmwood, 23-12, to eventually pull away.
Carson Feichtner scored 12 points, Mason Studer scored 11, Braxton Baker scored nine, Carter Valentine scored seven, Jacob Maddy scored four and Nolan McKibben added three points for the Eagles.