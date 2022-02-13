BLOOMDALE — Genoa did everything they could to stop Elmwood from winning a share of the Northern Buckeye Conference title Saturday afternoon.
But it was not enough to stop the Royals as Elmwood pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Comets, 41-32, and claim the prize as league co-champions.
Elmwood finishes the regular season 18-3 overall and 11-3 in the Northern Buckeye Conference, sharing the league title with Lake (14-6, 11-3). Genoa finishes 11-11 and 5-9.
Elmwood senior playmaker Brooklyn Thrash scored five fourth quarter points as the Royals outscored the Comets 10-6 over the final eight minutes, including hitting 3-of-4 free throws.
Thrash finished with 19 points, three assists and three steals and Anna Meyer and Anna Barber scored eight points apiece. Barber had a team-high 10 rebounds.
Aubrey Johnson scored five points and Kate Keiffer added one point for the league co-champions.
As a team, Elmwood had 22 rebounds and just six turnovers. The Royals were 15-for-47 from the field (32%), including 4-for-15 (27%) from downtown and made 7-of-12 (58%) free throws.
Meyer had two triples for Elmwood and Thrash and Johnson had one apiece.
Lacy Frias scored 12 to lead Genoa, Gina Goodman scored 11, Aly Hartford scored seven and Sophie Richards added two points.
ROSSFORD-OTSEGO BOYS
TONTOGANY — Rossford kept its hopes alive in the Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball race by routing Otsego 77-43 Saturday.
Eight different Bulldogs got into the scoring column as Rossford built a 72-32 lead after three quarters and closed the game on a running clock. At one point in the third, Rossford led 70-24.
Rossford is 15-6 overall and 11-2 in the NBC, hoping that another league opponent can upset league leader Eastwood (16-3, 10-1).
Eastwood has three league games remaining in the final week of the regular season, Rossford has just one. Both of Rossford’s league losses came to the Eagles this season.
Against Otsego, Rossford’s lone senior, Ben Morrison, had 18 points, four rebounds and two assists and Derek Vorst had 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Rossford guard Garrette Murphree was 4-for-8 from downtown in scoring 12 points and Brendan Revels had 11 points, two assists and three steals.
Jeremiah McIlroy had eight points, four rebounds and two assists and Jake Morrison had six points, five rebounds and two assists for the Bulldogs.
Brandon Swope had four points and four rebounds and Anthony Quintonella added three points for Rossford.
The Bulldogs made 30-of-52 field goals (58%), 12-of-25 three-point shots (48%) and 5-of-8 free throws (63%).
The Bulldogs outrebounded the Knights 31-21 and had 18 second chance points to Otsego’s six thanks to 10 offensive rebounds.
Otsego was 15-for-46 from the floor (32%), 9-for-30 (30%) from downtown and made 4-of-6 free throws (67%).
Hunter Kitzler and Thomas Norrington led Otsego with eight points each, Andrew Gase scored six points, and Jack Simpson scored five points. Norrington had four rebounds.
Owen Weaver had four points and four rebounds and Ethan Balusik and Chase Helberg scored three points apiece.
Michael Budge, Cooper Kempf, and Trevor Hennen added two points each for the Knights.
EASTWOOD-FOSTORIA GIRLS
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood knocked off Fostoria, 55-51, Saturday in a Northern Buckeye Conference tilt and improved to 15-7 (10-4) to finish off the regular season. Fostoria falls to 11-10 (7-7).
Brenna Moenter led Eastwood with 19 points and Paige Rost added 16 points. Alycia Middebrooks led Fostoria with 17 points.
Eastwood led by just two, 34-32, entering the fourth quarter, but Kaitlyn Luidhart hit a trey and went 3-for-4 at the foul line and Rost hit a trey and scored eight points in a 21-point fourth quarter.
Amelia Ward scored eight points, Luidhardt finished with six points, all scored in the fourth and Aubrey Haas scored six points for the Eagles.
Eastwood was 18-for-44 from the floor (41%), including 4-for-17 from three-point territory, and made 15-of-20 (75%) free throws.
Fostoria was 22-for-58 in field goals (38%), including 3-for-16 from downtown and the Redmen connected on 4-of-7 from the charity stripe.
For Fostoria, Lyrique Johnson scored 10 points, Garyana Overton and Jasmine Groves scored eight points apiece, Jenna Johnson had four points and Brooklyn Holman and Ella Brose added two points each.
PERRYSBURG-WHITMER GIRLS
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg senior Katie Sims scored 12 points and Megan Gibbs scored 10 to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 44-36 non-league win over Toledo Whitmer Saturday.
Sims, Gibbs, Ayla Turk and Wrigley Takats were 14-for-14 from the free throw line during a 16-point fourth quarter, including two technical fouls made by Sims, as the Jackets pulled away.
It was the only 14 free throws that Perrysburg shot in the game — all in the final stanza.
For Perrysburg, Chloe Kilbride scored seven, Takats scored six, and Ayla Turk scored four, all in the final quarter from the charity stripe.
Kacey Laumann scored three points and Hannah Jaco scored two points for Perrysburg.
Whitmer only three players score, but all three were in double figures. Jada Shoup scored 13, Sydney Borer scored 12 and Lia Rivers chipped in 11 points.
NORTH BALTIMORE-McCOMB GIRLS
McCOMB — North Baltimore closed its regular season with a come from behind 32-29 win over Blanchard Valley Conference foe McComb Saturday.
The Tigers trailed 25-19 entering the final quarter but outscored the Panthers 13-4 to pull off the victory.
NB ends the regular season 14-8 overall and 7-2 in the BVC. McComb falls to 7-12 and 3-6.
Grace Hagemeyer led the Tigers with a double-double 15 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals and Hailey Lennard had nine points, six steals and two assists.
Halie Inbody had eight points and five rebounds for the Tigers, who were outrebounded 30-26. The Tigers had 18 turnovers to the Panthers’ 20.
NB was 10-for-39 (26%) from the field, including 4-for-15 from beyond the arc, and made 8-of-18 free throws.
JIM McCUMBER WRESTLING INVITATIONAL
ROSSFORD—Toledo Whitmer won the Jim McCumber Invitational Wrestling Tournament hosted by Rossford, scoring 173½ points to outdistance Bellevue (172).
In the 21-team tournament, Lake scored 147 points to finish fifth and Rossford scored 89 points to finish 11th.
At 138 pounds, Lake’s Christian Lecki finished as runner-up, losing in the championship match by a 4-0 decision to Whitmer’s Jeremy Ginter.
Lake’s Keagon Henry finished fourth at 144, Sam Scifers was third at 190 and Dakota Lohmeyer was fourth at 285.
Lake’s Isaiah Reeder was sixth at 157 and Walker Howell was sixth at 165.
Lake’s Brian Haslinger was seventh at 132, Anthony Anzaldua was seventh at 165, Micah Balsmayer was eighth at 120, and Angelo Anzaldua was eighth at 215.
Rossford’s Ayden Wilson was third at 157 and Logan Bieganowski was fourth at 215.
The tournament included 224 wrestlers, including returning state placers and five other state qualifiers.
Wrestling MVPs at the lower weights were Toledo Christian senior Zachary LaPlante (113) and Ginter, who is a sophomore who placed third last year at state at 126.
Upper division MVP was Gibsonburg senior and state placer (fourth at 152) Connor Smith (157), who was the lone returning Jim McCumber Invitational wrestler to defend his title from this event last year.