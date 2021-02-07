JERRY CITY - Elmwood girls basketball got back on the winning track with a 59-32 victory over Bowling Green at home Saturday afternoon.
With the win Elmwood moves to 16-3 while Bowling Green falls to 2-11.
Elmwood controlled this one the whole way as they led 30-11 at halftime.
Junior Brooklyn Thrash led the Royals with 25 points, knocking down two threes and being the only Royal to make a free throw on the night. She scored five from the charity stripe.
Mackenzie Mareches was also great for the Royals. She knocked down five threes in the game and had 19 points. Lainey Bingham led the Royals in rebounding as she grabbed nine boards in the game.
Bowling Green wouldn’t see any of their players reach double figures.
Trena Wiseman-Espenza led the Bobcats with nine points. Makenzie Lewis was second on the team with seven points. She was the only Bobcat to record a three in the game.
Elmwood will travel to Fostoria for their final regular season game on Thursday. Next up for Bowling Green will be their matchup with Lima Senior in the first round of the OHSAA tournament next Monday.
BOWLING GREEN 5 11 25 32
ELMWOOD 18 30 43 59
BOWLING GREEN
Wiseman-Esparza. 3-0-3—9; Lucas, 2-1-0—7; Greiner, 2-0-1—5; Sayen,2-0-0—4; Studer, 1-0-0—2; Dean, 0-0-2—2; Maas, 0-0-1—1; Beagle, 0-0-1—1; Fry, 0-0-1—1; Marovich, 0-0—0; Odell, 0-0—0. TOTAL: 10-1-9—32
ELMWOOD
Thrash, 7-2-5—25; Mareches, 2-5-0—19; Barber, 3-0-0—6; Reinhard, 0-1-0—3; Bingham 1-0-0—2; Frank, 1-0-0—2; Daniels, 1-0-0—2; DeBock, 0-0—0; Beckford, 0-0—0; Watters, 0-0—0; Meyer, 0-0—0; Babcock, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 15-8-5—59