Elmwood Football

Members of Elmwood’s football team make their way on the field during their playoff run last season.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

In his sixth year at the helm, Elmwood football coach Greg Bishop saw his Royals come one loss away from winning a Northern Buckeye Conference title.

This year, in Elmwood’s final season in the NBC before moving on to the Blanchard Valley Conference, they are going to get one more shot.

