Elmwood coach Doug Reynolds believes that if your defense can limit your opponent’s best scorer, the rest should take care of itself.
Elmwood held Genoa senior point guard Gina Goodman, a first team All-Northern Buckeye Conference selection, to two points during a 56-29 Division III sectional final victory at Bowling Green High School Monday.
Meanwhile, the NBC Player of the Year, Elmwood 6-foot senior Brooklyn Thrash, led all scorers with 28 points, four rebounds and five steals.
Still, Thrash credited the Royals’ defensive gameplan for the win.
“We know No. 1 (Goodman) can score a lot for them, so we knew we had to faceguard her, and once we had that we just had to focus on a couple other shooters,” Thrash said.
“But we kept them down and came away with the win.”
During Elmwood’s final regular season game, a 41-32 victory over Genoa that clinched an NBC co-championship for the Royals, Goodman scored 11 as the Comets stayed within a couple possessions in the fourth quarter.
“I knew that Gina runs that offense,” Reynolds said. “We’ve seen them enough and everything starts through her.
“I decided a week ago this is what we were going to do — we are going to take her out, and we gave her two points tonight, and they struggled to get their offense going,” Reynolds continued.
“In hindsight, I thought that was a pretty good move. The girls played real good defense. They helped on the picks, and they just doubled her and that tires a kid out.”
The tournament game Monday was never in doubt as the Royals opened on an 18-2 run, led 28-10 at halftime and 42-20 after three quarters.
There was one other element that the Royals had Monday that they did not have in their last meeting with the Comets — 5-8 junior wing Cara Frank.
Frank was on fire with her midrange jumpers and finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
“I’m just enjoying this tonight because the last time we played Genoa it was a lot closer,” Reynolds said. “Cara Frank — you can see what she does to make that much difference tonight.”
Elmwood junior guard Anna Meyer had four points, five rebounds and three steals and 6-0 junior post Anna Barber had four points, four rebounds and two steals and freshman wing Aubrey Johnson added three points.
The Royals shot 48% (24-for-50) from the field, made three of four free throws and had just eight turnovers to the Comets’ 20.
Genoa shot 32% (10-for-31) from the floor, made 7-of-10 free throws, and were led by senior forward Lacy Frias, who had 12 points and six rebounds.
Senior forward Sophie Richards had seven points and five rebounds and senior forward Aly Hartford scored six points for the Comets.
Genoa freshman forward Liv Kimpon added two points and junior guard Gabby Lopez had four steals.
Elmwood improves to 19-3 and now gets to play a rubber match with NBC opponent Eastwood (17-7) in the district semifinals at Anthony Wayne’s Dick Albaugh Athletic Center Thursday, tipoff at 5:30 p.m.
At Eastwood in December, Elmwood won 59-48, and at Elmwood in early January, Eastwood won 60-54 in overtime.
“It’s going to be exciting. It is going to be a tough game, but I hope it’s a good one and a good win for us,” Thrash said.
Reynolds added, “It’s great. We are 1-1 against each other. So, we are going to enjoy this and we’ll prepare for them and be ready to go.”
The Eastwood-Elmwood winner gets the Archbold-Wauseon winner at AW on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. for the right to move on to the regional tournament.