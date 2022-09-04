ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw four touchdown passes and Ohio held off a late rally by Florida Atlantic in a 41-38 victory on Saturday night.

The Bobcats (1-0) survived a wild fourth quarter in which the Owls had a chance to take the lead after twice trailing by 17 points. N'Kosi Perry led the rally for FAU (1-1), finishing 23-of-41 passing for 346 yards with five touchdowns.

