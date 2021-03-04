MILLBURRY — No. 1 Rossford boys basketball was upset Wednesday night, as No. 4 Central Catholic knocked them off 59-58 in a physical, fast-paced slug fest.
Central Catholic will move on to play Tiffin Columbian on Saturday in the district finals. Rossford’s season ends with an overall record of 20-3. They lost three of their last four games to end the season.
“I thought the game was real physical and I didn’t think we adjusted to that very well. We did not do a very good job of getting to the foul line and playing through the contact that was not called,” Rossford head coach Brian Vorst said.
The game started off on the right foot for the Bulldogs, as CamRon Gaston hit a 3-pointer 35 seconds into the game. Central Catholic answered with an and-1 layup by Keller Komives about a minute later to tie the game at 3.
For most of the first quarter, both teams struggled to shoot — especially the Bulldogs, who had multiple open looks that they just weren’t able to knock down.
Two 3s by Central Catholic gave the Fighting Irish the slight 13-11 lead at the close of the first quarter.
Both teams continued to struggle over the next quarter, but it was Central Catholic who continued to find ways to score, opening a 21-15 lead with just under four minutes left to play in the half.
The Bulldogs found their shooting form just before half, though, as Gaston and Nic Borojevich each knocked down 3s in the final two minutes. Those shots propelled Rossford to an 11-3 run and a 26-24 lead at half.
Central Catholic opened the second half on a 5-0 run with a 2 from Johnson and a 3 from Micah Thames.
Two minutes into the third quarter, Gaston committed his third foul and Vorst decided to sit the senior leader. He did not enter the game for the rest of the period. Point guard duties were handled by sophomore Luc Borojevich.
The offense still ran decently for the Bulldogs, and it was in large part because Ben Morrison, a usually consistent scorer for the Bulldogs, woke up in the third quarter.
He did not record a field goal in the first half, but midway through the third he started to heat up, scoring eight points and hitting two 3s in a 90-second stretch.
The burst pushed the Rossford lead to 35-34 with under four minutes left to go in the quarter. The fourth quarter started with Rossford up 39-37.
Rossford’s Gaston and Central Catholic’s Johnson put on a show.
Gaston entered the quarter with 6 points and finished with 21. Johnson entered with 7 points and finished with 20.
Gaston, who sat the whole third quarter with three fouls, was integral to the Rossford offense in the fourth quarter.
“I had to make a decision on do I leave him in there because he was picking up some bad fouls, or do we sit him or hope he’s ready when the time comes. He came in and answered the bell like a four-year letterman and a player of his caliber does,” Vorst said.
Johnson kicked off the scoring, then Gaston came back with back-to-back two-point buckets to give Rossford a four-point lead.
After a couple of traded buckets by both teams, Johnson fought his way to the line, followed by a converted and-1 by Gaston. Gaston received a technical after the play and Johnson went 1 of 2 at the line.
The trip to the line for Johnson was followed by Central’s Micah Thames with a 3-point make, and it gave the Fighting Irish a one-point edge with just under four minutes left to go.
Gaston wasn’t phased by the calls not going their way as after another 2-point make by Johnson with 2:30 left to go, Gaston hit a 3 the next time down the court.
With 1:08 left to go, the game was tied at 51. Nic Borojevich hit a shot to put the Bulldogs up two but the next time up the court, Johnson hit the biggest shot of the night. Pulling up from the top of the key, the sophomore nailed a 3 and was fouled. It gave the Fighting Irish a 1-point lead and then after he missed the free throw, Sam Lee had put the ball back after an offensive rebound to give Central Catholic a 56-53 lead with 40 seconds left.
“They had kids step up and knock down shots that we didn’t expect to hit shots and this time of the year that is what happens, you’ve got to have a dude step up that maybe does more than what is expected of them and they got that tonight,” Vorst said.
Rossford missed their next shot and fouled. After two free-throw makes by the Fighting Irish, Gaston got his own rebound and put it back to make the lead 58-55. Another foul, and a 1-for-2 trip to the line, followed by another Gaston 3 cut the Irish lead to 59-58.
That is where the lead stayed, even though Central Catholic turned the ball over twice in the final 12 seconds, Nic Borojevich missed two shots to win the game and the Bulldogs’ season ended.
The upset was a gutsy one by a Fighting Irish team without a senior on their roster.
“They have a lot of pride. They are a good basketball team, they play a really good schedule. They read how Rossford is supposed to this, and supposed to do that and nobody wants to hear that for a week. We knew we were going to get their best game of the year and they brought it tonight,” Vorst said.
Rossford graduates three seniors: Gaston, Jamari Croom and Ethan Bihn.
“I’m just disappointed in the fact that the kids didn’t get the opportunity to continue to play. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to this year. Tremendous leadership out of our seniors. Kids that work really hard. They’ve done everything we asked and tonight just wasn’t our night,” Vorst said.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC 13 11 13 22 — 59
ROSSFORD 11 15 13 19 — 58
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Johnson, 3-2-8—20; Thames, 2-2-0—10; S. Lee, 3-0-0—6; Brenneman, 0-2-0—6; Komives, 2-1-8—5; J. Lee, 2-0-0—4; Bishop,0-1-0—3; Pike, 0-0—0; Langford, 0-0—0.TOTALS: 12-8-11—59
ROSSFORD
Gaston, 4-4-1—21; N. Borojevich, 2-1-5—12; B. Morrison, 1-2-0—8; Croom, 3-0-1—7; Vorst, 2-0-0—4; DeWese, 2-0-0—4; L. Borojevich, 1-0-0—2; J. Morrison, 0-0-0—0. TOTALS: 10-7-7—58