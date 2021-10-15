MILLBURY — Rossford junior quarterback Alex Williams was responsible for 339 yards of total offense and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs defeated Lake, 20-15, at Lake Community Stadium Friday.
It keeps the Bulldogs, which improve to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the Northern Buckeye Conference, in the Division IV playoff hunt.
Going into the game, Rossford was ranked 15th in the region and the top 16 teams in the region qualify.
“We really want to get ourselves in the playoffs and prove ourselves, so this is huge for us,” Williams said.
Williams ran for 177 yards on 30 carries and scored two touchdowns, and he completed 12 of 20 passes for 162 yards with one TD and one interception.
After a scoreless first quarter that saw four turnovers, Williams scored on a 5-yard run on the second play of the second quarter, putting the Bulldogs up 7-0.
Lake put together a 9-play, 73-yard drive resulting in a 29-yard TD pass from junior southpaw quarterback Joe Clay to senior receiver Noah Robie.
Robie beat two defenders to get into the end zone, tying the game at 7-all with 6:49 left in the first half.
Rossford responded with a 9-play, 71-yard drive, aided by a pass interference penalty, in which every play except one was a Williams pass or run.
Williams connected on an 11-yard TD with senior receiver Ben Morrison in the back of the end zone, putting the Bulldogs up 14-7 just 3:30 before halftime.
Williams scored the winning TD on a 2-yard run with 7:52 remaining in the game, plus he was the second half workhorse for the Bulldogs, running for 145 yards on 22 carries over the final 24 minutes.
“Our line did a great job, our running back did a great job blocking and our receivers did a great job blocking, and I just wanted to win. We wanted to win more,” Williams said.
Williams is talking about is senior RB Trenton Bachmayer, who had just eight yards on three carries. Instead, Bachmayer played lead blocker for Williams.
“(Williams) really ran the ball well and I have to give some shout-outs to Trenton Bachmayer, too,” Rossford coach Todd Drusback said. “We thought empty (backfield) might be the way to do it to get an extra block.
“Trenton is a really good running back and we just thought this would give us the best chance to win. He blocked his butt off tonight and so did the offensive line.”
One of those linemen is 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior Gavin Linkous. On the other side of the ball, Linkous had six tackles from his defensive end position, including three for a loss.
Drusback says Linkous has been the team’s leader for four years, but Linkous said the Bulldogs got this win for Drusback.
“It’s a huge win. (Lake) is a great team, and we knew it was going to be a team effort against these dudes,” Linkous said.
“Coach Drusback told us in his 12 years we’ve never won here, and that team plays some pretty good ball, so it’s huge for us.”
Lake plays such good ball that the Flyers put together a nine-play, 78-yard third quarter drive that resulted in a 6-yard TD run by Clay on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Lake lined up on the conversion like they were going to kick and tie the game at 14-14, but senior holder Michael Tolles instead threw a two-point conversion to junior wingback Matt Perry, giving the Flyers a 15-14 lead with 11:56 remaining.
Clay had a big night, too, completing 10 of 17 passes for 160 yards, including six to senior wingback Richie Hayward for 106 yards, but it was not enough.
“There at the end a couple things didn’t go our way in the ebbs and flows of a football game. I thought we had some opportunities tonight to win and unfortunately, we didn’t get that done,” Lake coach Josh Andrews said.
For Rossford, Ben Morrison caught four passes for 75 yards, Bachmayer caught four passes for 61 yards, and junior receiver Jake Morrison had four catches for 26 yards.
Lake’s defense was led by 6-5, 260-pound senior lineman Conner Moore, who had five tackles, including one tackle for a loss.
The game got off to a strange start — three turnovers in the first three minutes and a fourth turnover later in the opening quarter as the teams gave the ball back and forth with no one scoring.
On Rossford’s opening drive, Lake sophomore linebacker Joah Herman recovered a fumble at the Bulldog 20, but four plays later Rossford junior defensive back Justin Hire recovered a Lake fumble.
Three plays after that, Lake senior DB Michael Eppard intercepted a Williams’ pass, and seven minutes after that Rossford sophomore DB Kaden Kirkman picked off one of Clay’s passes.
Drusback said getting this win was not entirely about getting into the playoffs.
“We’re just trying to win a game. The elements (weather) had a factor and (Lake) did a nice job. We knew they were a pretty good team. Their record is not indicative of how good a team they are,” Drusback said.
“They’ve played some pretty good opponents. We knew it was going to be a battle. We are proud of our kids the way we battled and made some plays there at the end.
“We’ve been in a lot of close games, and we’ve talked to our kids and told them, ‘You know, it’s going to come down to a handful of plays,” Drusback continued.
“You can’t take any plays off. You must forget after each play, whether it’s positive or negative, and move on. I think our kids did a nice job. I’m real proud of them.”
Lake fell to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the NBC, and their scheduled game with Fostoria next week has been canceled because of Covid protocol.
Andrews says Lake will try to find another opponent for next weekend but adds that his team has learned its share of lessons this season.
“We talked about a game and life, sometimes it’s about the small things, and at big times we just aren’t doing those yet. I’ll never fault our kids’ effort,” Andrews said.
“I told the kids, ‘Hey, if somebody asked me a question, we just have to figure out a way to coach things differently or better to get them into a position.”
Their season included non-league losses to two state-ranked teams, McComb and Archbold, and the Flyers lost to one of the NBC best teams, Elmwood (7-1, 4-1), but just three points, 31-28.
“We played every top team and we’ve never given up. It’s just a tough loss and Rossford has a nice ballclub, too,” Andrews said.