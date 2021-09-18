FOSTORIA - Rossford rebounded from last week’s 14-9 loss to Genoa by routing host Fostoria, 42-14, in a Northern Buckeye Conference tilt Friday.
The Bulldogs improve to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the league, while Fostoria remains winless in five games.
Rossford quarterback completed 14 of 22 passes for 217 yards and five touchdowns, his longest covering 44 yards to Nevan Hanthorn.
Williams also had a 9-yard TD pass to Ben Morrison, 40-yard and 25-yard TD passes to Holden Martins, and 7-yard TD strike to Kaden Kirkman.
Grant Eckel also scored a 3-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 42-0 lead entering the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, Fostoria quarterback Gavin Miller threw a 42-yard TD pass to Aiden Sprang and a 27-yard TD pass to Matthew Balderama.
The Bulldogs accumulated 295 total yards to the Redmens’ 117, and Rossford had 14 first downs to Fostoria’s four.
Martins was Williams’ favorite receiver, catching five passes for 85 yards, Hanthorn caught three passes for 79 yards, Jake Morrison had four catches for 23 yards and Ben Morrison caught two passes for 23 yards.
Eckel had 47 yards on 12 carries to lead the Bulldogs’ rushing attack and Williams carried the ball eight times for 39 yards.
On defense Brandon Swope had an interception and Ty Klocko a fumble recovery. Swope led the Bulldogs with seven tackles, one assist, one sack and two tackles for a loss.