ROSSFORD - In a thriller at Jackson Ferguson Stadium Friday night, Rossford quarterback Alex Williams scored on a 19-yard touchdown run and then threw a two-point conversion pass to Trenton Bachmayer to give the Bulldogs a 28-27 win over Columbus Eastmoor.
Eastmoor drove to the Rossford 20, but Rossford defender Brandon Swope had the game-sealing interception at the Rossford 5-yard line with 30 seconds remaining.
Eastmoor Academy (Columbus City League) made the trip to Rossford after the Bulldogs’ Northern Buckeye Conference game with Woodmore was canceled due to coronavirus protocols. Rossford improved to 4-3 with the win while Eastmoor fell to 3-3.
Williams completed 9 of 20 passes for 201 yards and two TDs and he ran for 63 yards and one TD to lead the Rossford offense. Bachmayer caught two passes for 54 yards.
Eastmoor QB Ahmad Armstrong completed 8 of 16 passes for 87 yards and one TD with three interceptions. Marvais Hampton ran for 87 yards on 14 carries and one TD.
Rossford scored first on a 9-yard TD pass from Williams to Ben Morrison, but the Warriors countered on Armstrong’s 5-yard rushing TD.
In the second quarter, Hampton scored on a 5-yard run, but Williams threw a 19-yard TD pass to Jake Morrison to tie the game 14-14 at halftime.
Rossford’s defense stepped up as Christian Brown returned an interception 11 yards to put the Bulldogs ahead 20-14. Armstrong scored on a 20-yard run to tie the game again.
Then, Mohamed Conteh scored from one yard out in the fourth to put the Warriors up by a touchdown before the Bulldogs’ late heroics.