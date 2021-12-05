DEFIANCE — Rossford improved to 4-0 with a 66-50 non-league victory at Defiance Saturday.
Rossford senior Ben Morrison scored his 1,000th career point with a three-point goal in the second quarter. Morrison finished with 16 points and three steals.
Rossford led 18-4 after one quarter and 34-19 at halftime, then maintained a double digit lead the rest of the way.
Junior point guard Brendan Revels led the Bulldogs with 23 points and five assists and junior Jake Morrison had 15 points, 15 rebounds and two assists.
Junior center Derek Vorst scored nine points and had six rebounds and Garette Murphree added three points.
The Bulldogs shot 45 percent from the field (24 for 53), including 37 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, hitting 13 threes, and made 5 of 7 free throws. They outrebounded Defiance 35-22.
For Defiance, Cayden Zachrich scored 11, Bradyn Shaw had 10 points, Isaac Schlatter scored nine points, and David Jiminez scored seven, Aiden Kiessling had six points, Xavier Irwin scored five and Nick Mitchell added four points.