GIRLS STATE TRACK ROUNDUP
Rossford record-setting senior Clare Logan can celebrate a Division II state runner-up finish in the long jump.
At the 47th Annual Girls State Track and Field Tournament in Columbus on Friday and Saturday, Logan jumped 17 feet, 11½ inches in the finals.
Marengo Highland junior Juliette Laracuente won the state championship, jumping 19-5¾ and Huron junior Jaden Carey finished third at 17-8¼.
Logan qualified for state in three events, finishing tenth in the high jump (5-2) and tenth in the 200-meter dash (26.13).
Eastwood senior Ava Kiefer was eighth in the shot put (39-1¾) and junior teammate Julia Sabo was 11th in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet.
The Lake girls 4x200 relay team, seniors Ava Ayers and Olivia Hayward, sophomore Brianna Braatz and freshman Adeana Cowell, was 13th, finishing in 1:46.41.
At the D-III state meet, Elmwood junior Anna Barber placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 123-5.
At the D-I state meet, Perrysburg freshman Ava Beeks was seventh in the 800, finishing in 2:14.92 and classmate Natalie Sanders was 14th in 2:19.32.
Beeks and Sanders were joined on Perrysburg’s 4x800 relay team by sophomores Hannah Kersten and Avery Ziesloft that placed ninth in 9:23.03.
Otsego vaulter Keifer places fourth at state meet
BOYS STATE TRACK ROUNDUP
COLUMBUS — Otsego junior Dakota Keifer placed fourth in the Division II pole vault at the 114th Annual Boys State Track and Field Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.
Keifer cleared 15 feet, 2 inches to place behind Indian Valley senior David Adams (16-2), Perry senior Javin Richards (15-10) and Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary senior Blake Sifferlin (15-6).
Keifer’s classmate, Carson Lathrop, was 17th, clearing 13 feet.
Elmwood junior Jackson Childress placed ninth in the D-II discus with a toss of 153-1 and Eastwood junior Dalton Hesselbart was 11th in the pole vault, clearing 14 feet.
Elmwood sophomore Micah Oliver was 16th in the high jump, clearing six feet.
Otsego freshman Nathan Strahm was 17th in the 800, finishing in 2:01.21 and Rossford junior Ian Clark placed 18th, crossing the finish line in 2:02.06.
At the D-I state meet, Bowling Green senior Caleb Prater cleared 6 feet in the high jump to place 16th.