LEXINGTON — Rossford senior Clare Logan will be competing in three events at the Division II state meet.
She finished second in all three events at the regional meet Thursday and Friday. In the high jump, Logan cleared five feet, six inches, only trailing Liberty-Benton junior Karis Willow, who also cleared 5-6 but it in less attempts.
In the long jump, Logan reached 17-11 ¼ to trail only Highland junior Juliette Laracuente (18-¼).
In the 200-meter dash, Logan’s time of 25.77 was second to only Columbus South senior Spiritual Wilson Foster Wright (25.62).
At the Division II regional track meet, the Eastwood boys placed 14th with 19 points and the Eastwood girls placed 12th with 14½ points.
Eastwood junior Julia Sabo advanced to state with a fourth-place pole vault of 11 feet.
Beaumont senior Madyson Treharne won the pole vault at 11 feet, six inches, while Caledonia River Valley freshman Eva Moran and Tallmadge sophomore Kate Archer both cleared 11 feet.
The Lake girls 4x200 relay team, seniors Ava Ayers and Olivia Hayward, sophomore Brianna Braatz and freshman Adeana Cowell, placed fourth in 1:47.04.
The Lake quad trailed teams from Toledo Central Catholic (1:42.06), Gilmour Academy (1:43.05) and Huron (1:46.92).
Elmwood junior Jackson Childress finished fourth in the discus with a toss of 147-3.
Childress trailed Sandusky Perkins senior Daniel Zirkel (152-2), Vermilion junior Hayden Valenti (152-1) and Kenton junior Parker Rarey (149-5).
In the boys 800, Rossford junior Ian Clark placed fourth, crossing the finish line in 1:57.93, trailing Ontario junior Miles Meisse (1:56.25), London junior David Stukey (1:56.83) and Licking Valley senior Rylan Felumlee (1:57.64).
In the D-III meet at Port Clinton, Elmwood junior Anna Barber finished second in the discus with a toss of 123-7, trailing only Margaretta junior Jennifer Patrick (125-9).