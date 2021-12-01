ROSSFORD — What Rossford boys basketball did to Lake Tuesday night has been in the works for nearly a decade.
Led by Rossford 6-foot-4 senior guard Ben Morrison’s 20 points, the Bulldogs scored 23 points off turnovers in routing Lake, 69-19, in both teams’ Northern Buckeye Conference opener on Rossford’s Joe Stalma Court.
“We have been playing good since forever. I mean, I’ve been playing AAU with these dudes since fifth, sixth grade,” Morrison said. “So, it’s just there. These guys play so unselfish.”
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 overall while the Flyers fall to 0-2.
Rossford opened the season last Nov. 24 traveling to coach Derek Vorst’s hometown, Kalida, where the Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats, 63-43.
Coach Vorst said he saw the same kind of team chemistry in the win over Lake.
“The kids do a great job finding each other. They always have their eyes up and they are a very unselfish group,” Vorst said.
“Our game in Kalida we had 22 field goals on 18 assists, so that’s just how this group is. They are always looking for the open guy, and when they are open they know it’s their turn to knock down a shot,” Vorst continued.
“Tonight, our assist numbers were not as high, but I thought we did a really good job of sharing the ball.”
Against the Flyers, the Bulldogs scored 34 points on 11 assists, but they also had 11 steals and hit six 3-point shots.
Rossford junior Garette Murphree opened the scoring by hitting a three, but Lake junior Matt Perry countered with a trey to tie the game two minutes and 15 seconds after the opening tipoff.
The Bulldogs outscored the Flyers 40-3 the rest of the first half, using a full court press to stifle Lake’s offense and create easy buckets in transition. Oh, and there were a few dunks along the way, too.
Rossford accumulated 43 defensive stops by game’s end, forcing the Flyers into shooting 24 percent (7-for-29) from the field.
“I thought we did a nice job defensively just creating havoc and making it tough for them to get anything going,” Vorst said.
“We made a nice run through the first half and into the third quarter defensively just trying to hurry them up. You know, the guys just played hard.”
Ben Morrison is the only senior on Rossford’s squad, but despite being young they are already experienced from last year’s NBC championship season. The Bulldogs’ starting five stands 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, and 6-9.
The Bulldogs shot 62% (28 for 45) from the field, 6-for-15 (40%) from behind the arc, and outrebounded Lake 25-18.
Rossford 6-9 junior Derek Vorst, the coach’s son, had 16 points and blocked four shots and 6-3. Brenden Revels had 12 points, three assists and three steals.
Murphree and Brandon Swope scored eight points apiece, sophomore Michael Gilreath scored three points, and junior Jake Morrison and sophomore Dylan McCann added one point each.
The 6-4 Jake Morrison, Ben’s younger brother, had a team high six rebounds.
The Flyers were led by 6-4 sophomore Dylan Wiley, who came off the bench to score five points. Junior Myles Lowe scored four points, and Perry and sophomore David Parsons added three points each.
Senior Cam Hoffman and junior Chase Osborn contributed two points each for the Flyers.
Lake coach Jeff Hoffman said his team ran into a juggernaut — plain and simple as that.
“They are a great basketball team. They are, and I’m not going to even try to take anything away from them,” Hoffman said.
“They are going to be at the top of our league, and I know that. For us, it is a great experience because out of our nine guys we play, six of them haven’t even set foot on a varsity floor until last Friday (68-32 loss to Swanton).
“So, an experience like this is good for us. Is it fun? Absolutely not. But that is a darn good basketball team,” Hoffman continued.