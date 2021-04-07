ROSSFORD — Anglers competed for the largest two-day catch and other awards at this weekend’s Bass Pro Shops 2021 Rossford Walleye Roundup.
The event, held on Friday-Saturday, had 48 two-man teams from seven states. Anglers reeled in a grand total of 2,450 pounds of walleye. The average two-day bag for all teams was 51 pounds.
First-place winners Ron Royal and Josh Everett of Michigan took home a check for $10,000, plus other awards for their 2-day catch of 70.82 pounds. They have free entry into next year’s tournament as well as a paid hotel room.
The $5,000 prize went to close second-place finishers, Mike Defibaugh and Bryan Lynch of Ohio, with a total weight of 70.07 pounds. They also took home an extra $750 prize for the largest one-day bag award for their 41.64-pound bag on Friday.
Third place went to Philip Maher and Kevin Paduk of Michigan with a total haul of 69.26 pounds. The tournament paid down 10 places with the 5th place team of Larry Kammerer and Isaac Hanna catching the biggest fish of the tournament on Friday, a whopping 13.74 pounds earning them an extra $1,000 prize.
This year’s tournament included two husband-and-wife teams. Ray Edwards, a previous tournament champion, was joined by his wife Carolyn for the second year. Mick and Christine Broughton were the second couple. Both teams were from Michigan.
Helping Hands of St. Louis, which feeds over 150 people in need of a meal each day, received over 1,350 pounds of walleye on behalf of the fishermen who donated their catches.
“The sponsorships help us make this really special for the fishermen,” said Beth Genson, director of the Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We are able to provide great evening meals for the teams as well as boxed lunches during fishing. Normally we have evening social events, as well. We hope to get back to those next year.”
Bass Pro Shops provides incentives and perks for those that enter the tournament early.
For more information visit www.RossfordWalleyeRoundup.com .