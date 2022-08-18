Rossford Football

Rossford quarterback Alex Williams throws a pass.

 Photo b J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

ROSSFORD — Rossford returns 17 lettermen from last year’s 5-6 team, which finished 2-4 in the Northern Buckeye Conference.

This year, coach Todd Drusback expects his team to compete for an NBC title.

