From last year’s 20-4 team, Rossford coach Brian Vorst returns seven lettermen in his 17th season.
Last year’s team was 13-1, winning the Northern Buckeye Conference title, Rossford’s fourth and second straight under Vorst’s tenure (2014-14, 2015-16, and 2019-20).
Key players include senior guard Ben Morrison (15 pts., 3 reb., 1.7 asst.), junior forward Jake Morrison (3.1 pts., 2 reb., 1 asst.), junior forward Derek Vorst (6 pts., 3.6 reb., 1.6 asst.), junior guard Brendan Revels (15.5 pts.), junior guard Garette Murphree, junior forward Jerimiah Duvall and junior guard Alex Williams.
Ben Morrison was first team All-NBC and All-District 7, while Jake Morrison was honorable mention All-NBC. Morrison and Revels will run the offense.
“Ben Morrison is a high-level scorer and has a high basketball IQ and works tirelessly,” Vorst said. “Brendan Revels is a very good scorer, shoots it well and does a very good job of getting to the rim to score.
Murphree, Williams and Jake Morrison will be at the wings. Vorst says Murphree is a deep three threat
“Garette Murphree is a terrify deep shooter and is improving at attacking the rim off of the dribble,” Vorst said. “Jake Morrison is a versatile player that can play inside and out and shoots it very well.
“Garette Murphree has always been a very good deep shooter. He has worked really hard at putting the ball on the floor and finishing in the lane
“Alex William is a very hard-nosed physical player who can shoot it well from the arch and get to and finish around the rim.”
In the post is Derek Vorst, the coach’s son, and Duvall.
“Derek Vorst has good size and the ability to score inside and outside. He is also a good passer,” coach Vorst said. “Jerimiah Duvall is very tough around the paint, a physical rebounder and defender.”
Caoch Vorst says Duvall can score from anywhere on the floor.
“Jerimiah Devall is very crafty around the rim and battles hard in the post. He can also step out and shoot the three,” Vorst said.
Coach Vorst said the Bulldogs will continue to attack and score in high volumes.
“We work to be more up-tempo but understand due to our lack of depth that ball control will be important at times,” Vorst said.
“I feel that we have the ability to score, and this will put a lot of pressure on our opponents to score at a fairly efficient rate. We are also pretty solid defensively.”
Coach Vorst said his players will be keen on the defensive side of the ball, too.
“Ben Morrison works hard and has a toughness that makes him very good on the defensive end of the floor,” Vorst said.
“Brendan Revels is long and quick and has a natural knack for seeing what is happening before it occurs Derek Vorst is long and can protect the rim.”
The Rossford coach says he expects nothing less than finishing in the top half of the NBC this year, but believes there could be a change of the guard “because we are lacking depth but have several skilled players.”
“The league will be very competitive this year. There are many very good players, coaches and teams. Eastwood will be the class of the NBC this year, again,” Vorst says.
Vorst, a Kalida native, coached at Northwood for one year, at Danbury for four years and at Wapakoneta for three years before settling in at Rossford.