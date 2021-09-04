OAK HARBOR - Rossford improved to 2-1 after rebounding from a 21-0 first quarter deficit to defeat visiting Oak Harbor, 36-27 at Jackson Ferguson Stadium.
Rossford quarterback Alex Williams completed 13 of 26 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs.
Ben Morrison caught four passes for 93 yards and one touchdown, Trenton Bachmayer had four catches for 43 yards and one touchdown, and Nevan Hanthorn caught three passes for 35 yards.
In the first quarter, Oak Harbor quarterback Jaqui Hayward threw an 84-yard TD pass to Hayden Hower and consecutive 33- and 18-yard TD passes to Hayden Buhro to take a three-score lead less than six minutes into the game.
Christian Brown got the Bulldogs on the board with a 33-yard punt return near the end of the quarter.
In the second, Williams threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Hanthorn and Williams scored on a 7-yard run, tying the game at 21-21.
After the Bulldogs’ defense scored on a safety, Williams threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Bachmayer, putting Rossford up 29-21.
Morrison scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Williams with 11:55 remaining in the game. Hayward closed the scoring on a 65-yard TD run.
Lester McManaway led the Rossford defense with six solo tackles, three assists, one sack and one tackle for a loss. Izayah Gilles had an interception for the Bulldogs and Williams had a fumble recovery.
Oak Harbor had 19 first downs to Rossford’s 17, and the Rockets had 476 total yards to Rossford’s 328, and each team had two turnovers.
For Oak Harbor, Hayward ran for 149 yards on 16 carries and he completed 14 of 29 passes for 274 yards. Hower caught five passes for 147 yards. The Rockets fell to 1-2.